Gallery MOMO and the Long Game of African Art

Gallery MOMO was named Outstanding Art Gallery at the National Arts Council Awards, a recognition arriving more than two decades after its founder Monna Mokoena set out to fill a gap in South Africa's contemporary art scene.

Founded in 2003, it has weathered a market that has seen peers such as Kalashnikov and Stevenson's Johannesburg branch close, while building a reputation as one of the country's most consistent champions of contemporary African art.

Odysseus Shirindza, who joined in 2015 after a career in fashion and advertising, now sits at the intersection of MOMO's commercial operations and its commitment to nurturing artists as the Gallery's director. I caught up with him to talk about Gallery MOMO's history, its residency programme and what the award means for a gallery that insists it was never chasing trophies.

Gallery MOMO was founded in 2003 to fill a gap in the contemporary art market. More than two decades later, what do you think that original mission got right and what's changed since then?

One of the things that keeps Gallery MOMO in business is our commitment to telling the stories and creating a platform for artists here in South Africa and across the continent, then taking those stories to the world. We don't present these stories as little curio objects. We believe they matter and they need to be valued.

When I joined in 2015, after a corporate career, I looked at what they were doing and felt aligned with my own mission to work with businesses that champion people who look like me. I've seen that commitment at play ever since and I think that's what has kept us in business for the last 20-odd years.

You came from fashion, not the traditional gallery world. How did that background prepare you for this role?

I studied fashion, then worked in corporate fashion for Truworths as a designer, before running my own clothing line and working in advertising. My biggest frustration as a creative was people in business speaking over your head, so I made it my mission to understand how the creative industry's business side actually works.

That prepared me for this role, understanding both sides.

What has been the biggest challenge in keeping an independent gallery running for more than 20 years?

When this gallery was founded in 2003, there were very few black gallerists with their own spaces and there was a lot of support because it was pioneering. But sustaining that support over time is very challenging. Nurturing artists in an industry that wasn't catering for people who look like us has come with a huge element of education. One has to educate not only the patrons but the artists too, in moving their talent to a business level, then the collectorship on why they should be buying this art. Education has been the hardest part, reiterating the importance of owning and preserving our own narratives.

Have you seen meaningful growth in a new generation of younger Black South African art collectors?

The appetite is certainly there, whether that's new artists emerging or people wanting to collect. At the same time, more people have suddenly become art experts, which can create instability. That's part of any growth journey.

We've been committed for 23 years, and it was never about a quick buck, it was about creating a platform that stays committed to elevating art history in this country. There are new collectors emerging and institutions have programmes to foster that interest. When you buy art, you're sustaining not just the artist but the gallery's employees too and that's how the money moves through the economy.

Johannesburg has seen some significant gallery closures in recent years, including Kalashnikov and Stevenson's Joburg branch, while new spaces are opening. What does that tell you about the health of the South African art market?