Inside Contra.Joburg’s city-wide art weekend

First day reflections

Saturday started off with some live performances at the historic Rand Club and a tour of Jozi Gold Brewing Company. The day’s route also included activities at Bag Factory Artists’ Studios, Asisebenze Art Gallery, Little Artists School, Play Braamfontein and Creative Uprising at Transwerke.

Hosted by The Imbali Visual Literacy Project, a special student-led craft and design market also filled the city with colour, crafts and eager art lovers at the Bus Factory in Newtown.

Leading up to the weekend, students, graduates and facilitators at Imbali prepared themselves for a unique experience as part of the festival.

“The mood leading up to the Contra.Joburg weekend was one of excitement and nervousness all bundled into one because such had never been organised especially as students and past students,” said Thato Ntoula in an interview with the Mail & Guardian.

Ntoula, who studied ceramics and weaving at Imbali, was one of the exhibitors showcasing their handmade products.

Arriving in the morning at The Bus Factory for set up made it all feel real for Ntoula and fellow exhibitors as the festival’s activities also got underway in various parts across the city.

“I have been in market setups before but this one was different because it wasn’t just a craft market, it was a platform for artists to showcase their work in the way in which they know best,” Ntoula added.

The day was not only about getting positive feedback from new audiences but a chance to network and collaborate with other participants in the market and festival.

“It’s always amazing hearing people’s perspectives of how they see one’s work. It was not just about the vibe.”