Inside Contra.Joburg’s city-wide art weekend

In any artist’s career, finding platforms to exhibit and sell their work is vital. Beyond friends, family and connections on social media, an artist’s work deserves to be seen, touched and purchased.
As such, art festivals play a significant role for artists to showcase new works, engage with a variety of audiences and hopefully get something into the bank account.
This past weekend, all roads led to Contra.Joburg 2026. Now in its fifth year, Contra.Joburg brought together more than 170 artists across 16 creative spaces around inner-city Johannesburg.
Under the theme “Different is good”, the two-day festival included emerging and established artists across studios, galleries, creative spaces and heritage buildings.
In a press statement, Contra.Joburg founder Sara Hallatt said “Different is good because Johannesburg itself is different.” Hallatt further emphasised that there is no single way to experience the city and its diverse creativity, but to get closer to the action.
“Contra.Joburg is about meeting artists where they work, while discovering parts of the city you might not otherwise encounter.”
First day reflections
Saturday started off with some live performances at the historic Rand Club and a tour of Jozi Gold Brewing Company. The day’s route also included activities at Bag Factory Artists’ Studios, Asisebenze Art Gallery, Little Artists School, Play Braamfontein and Creative Uprising at Transwerke.
Hosted by The Imbali Visual Literacy Project, a special student-led craft and design market also filled the city with colour, crafts and eager art lovers at the Bus Factory in Newtown.
Leading up to the weekend, students, graduates and facilitators at Imbali prepared themselves for a unique experience as part of the festival.
“The mood leading up to the Contra.Joburg weekend was one of excitement and nervousness all bundled into one because such had never been organised especially as students and past students,” said Thato Ntoula in an interview with the Mail & Guardian.
Ntoula, who studied ceramics and weaving at Imbali, was one of the exhibitors showcasing their handmade products.
Arriving in the morning at The Bus Factory for set up made it all feel real for Ntoula and fellow exhibitors as the festival’s activities also got underway in various parts across the city.
“I have been in market setups before but this one was different because it wasn’t just a craft market, it was a platform for artists to showcase their work in the way in which they know best,” Ntoula added.
The day was not only about getting positive feedback from new audiences but a chance to network and collaborate with other participants in the market and festival.
“It’s always amazing hearing people’s perspectives of how they see one’s work. It was not just about the vibe.”
“I loved how we made links and how other artists also came out to support. Through engagement, connections were made and possibilities of collaborations were discussed,” Ntoula added.
Day two reflections
On Sunday art lovers got closer to the creative heart of the city with the day most filled with art studio visits and kids’ activities.
For instance, face painting, hands-on creative activities and live music took place at August House.
Victoria Yards became part of BodyWeaving, an interactive artwork made with people, movement and thread.
The Sunday route also included Living Artists Emporium, Oovookoo and the working studio of renowned artist Usha Seejarim, offering a rare opportunity to see artists in their own creative environments.
At Ellis House Art Building in Doornfontein, visitors were treated to five floors of open studios. Self-taught visual artist Percy Maimela was among those showcasing their work on the day. After leaving his retail job, Maimela became a full-time artist in 2016 and currently works from Ellis House.
Reflecting on the day, Maimela tells me that feedback from attendees of the exhibition was positive.
Unlike exhibitions focused on a single artist that primarily attract existing followers, Contra.Joburg festival essentially operates as an open invitation. This approach helps artists to reach a broader range of new individuals.
“Most of the time, people who come to the space have already been following the artist. But with Contra.Joburg it’s an open invitation. So, there’s a lot of new people who get to see your work and the feedback is always tops,” added the Pretoria-born artist.
Benefits of art festivals for artists
On benefits of art festivals for artists, Maimela also emphasised the importance of exhibitions as not only a platform for exposure, but a chance to generate a prospective customer base.
When attendees come to the event, they have the opportunity to experience an artist’s work physically, which serves as an initial introduction.
This encounter makes future interactions easier because potential clients are already familiar with the artist’s work, which facilitates subsequent conversations regarding sales and deeper engagement.
Ntoula also shares Maimela’s view on the impact of art festivals such as Contra.Joburg
“We do create and we do want our work out there and such festivals give us the platform to shine,” she adds.
“It also gives the buyers the opportunity to come see the work live. To touch, feel, get the story behind the art because as much as we can sell our stuff online some people like touching and feeling and knowing the story behind it and getting to chat with the artist and getting to understand everything. It works out beautifully both ways.”
From being awakened in the early hours by bursts of creative inspiration to bringing an artwork to life and eventually seeing it displayed in someone’s home, being a local artist requires passion and persistence.
However, the lack of accessible platforms where artists can receive immediate feedback, showcase their work and make sales can make the journey challenging for many local artists.
Festivals like Contra.Joburg help to close the gap between artist and audience allowing more artist visibility, collaborations and sustainable careers in the creative industry.
Beyond the conventional art fair as a single destination, Contra.Joburg uniquely catered a multifaceted feast to diverse creative communities across the city of gold.