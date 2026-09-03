The women history forgot are still here

In conversation with Nonhlanhla Kumalo, who represents her father's estate, curator Siwa Mgoboza and writer Matthew Blackman, I spoke of the defiant swagger running through these images. A woman in a skirt jumps a fence to escape a police crackdown at Regina Mundi church in Soweto; elsewhere, women in heels dance on a platform at the Castle Lager Jazz Festival at Orlando Stadium.

Clothes, posture and gesture become historical evidence, registering a self-possession that the iconography of struggle can so easily eclipse. Kumalo's women are politically engaged but also flirtatious, stylish and exuberant. Pleasure and resistance share the same visual field.

But this is not to suggest that Kumalo shied away from brutality. Nonhlanhla remembers discovering, when she was very young, among the disorder of his negatives and photographs, an image of a mass grave. She began to cry before she fully understood what she was looking at. "I couldn't fathom that this was possible," she says. Her question to her father was strained: "How do you take a picture of something like this?" His answer was direct: "Because people need to see what you are seeing right now and understand the loss." They needed, he told her, to ask "why this happened" and "why it is possible for society to dig that many graves and bury that many people at the same time."

What stayed with her was not only the horror of the subject but the intelligence of the photograph itself. "The grave that was closest to him, in the foreground, is large," she explains, "and then it has a linear perspective where the graves are getting smaller and smaller and smaller until they disappear."

She did not see the faces. "It was just the graves and the fact that I knew that there were coffins and there were dead people in those coffins." That, perhaps, is Kumalo at his most exacting. He was not asking the viewer merely to look at death. He was asking the viewer to understand its scale.

This helps explain why, in Kumalo's work, the camera never quite marks the boundary between witnessing and participation. Nonhlanhla remembers once asking him, "How could you take pictures when people are in trouble? … Shouldn't you be helping?" He answered: "But I am." For Kumalo, making the photograph was not an alibi for action. He photographed, then stepped back into the situation he had been documenting. As he once put it: "I was arrested, beaten up. They cracked my skull. That's how bad it was."

Kumalo's photographs were never made from the safety of the sidelines. The camera gave him access, but it also implicated him in what he saw. His authority as a witness came, in part, from his willingness to remain inside the circumstances he was recording. The photograph was therefore not simply a record of political violence. It was one of the ways he entered its field.

I ask then, thinking of Alf, the man behind the hero, what we might not see in such a generous archive. "What you're not going to see are the arguments," Nonhlanhla says. She makes no attempt to smooth those contradictions away. "The arguments between my mother and my father about that very generosity; that it was sometimes at the expense of his family."

Her mother, she makes clear, was no shrinking violet, but a formidable activist in her own right, a founding member of the Women's Coalition who was deeply engaged in women's and workplace rights. She would tell Alf, "This partnership is not as equal as I would like it to be. I shoulder a lot of the responsibility. You're not around." The public hero, in other words, had a private life that demanded its own accounting.

"You're not going to see his sadness when his kids, at some point or other in their lives, have to say to him, why do you prioritise everyone else but us?" The fact was that he was often late to collect his children because "there was some event that was taking place that he couldn't miss."

"I experienced him as a father first, then photographer," Nonhlanhla says. Only later, through her own engagement with art, did she begin to understand what she had been living alongside. She came to see "his ability to capture moments that very few have the ability to."

This is where The Women's March to Freedom becomes larger than an exhibition about a single historic march. The 1956 protest is its point of departure, but the exhibition moves between the famous and the ordinary, between public action and private life. It makes room for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without allowing her to stand for all women.

As Mgoboza iterates, "We would like the story to not just be about Winnie, as there were so many other women who were influential in this protest and leading up to it, and thereafter, and you see some of them are people that we can recognise in name, and some of them are ordinary women."

We think we know the photographs because we think we know the history. But the archive is active. The women are there, but not only as victims. The struggle is there, but not only as violence. The photographer is there, but not only as witness. And perhaps the work of an effective archive is not to mummify the past, but to keep it unsettled enough to be seen anew.