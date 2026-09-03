The women history forgot are still here

There is an old photograph of four women standing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, bundles of paper held tightly against their bodies. They are not looking at the camera. Their attention is directed elsewhere, perhaps towards the officials about to receive the petitions they have carried to the seat of government.
Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn stand close together, composed but not posed, caught in the interval between arrival and action. The petitions are the photograph's most conspicuous objects, yet the women are its historical agents.
On 9 August 1956, more than 20,000 women marched to Pretoria's Union Buildings carrying petitions bearing over 100,000 signatures against the extension of apartheid's pass laws to African women. Organised through the Federation of South African Women, the march brought together women across political, racial, religious and social constituencies.
The four figures in Alf Kumalo's frame consequently belong to a history much larger than the image itself, one extending from Albertina Sisulu and Frances Baard to Ruth First, Bertha Gxowa, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Miriam Makeba, and to the thousands whose names were never secured by the archive.
In Untitled (1956), Kumalo finds an elegant formal paradox. Paper, the seemingly insubstantial medium of the petition, confronts the stone authority of the Union Buildings. Yet it is the paper that gives the architecture something to answer to. The women's tightly grouped bodies and directional gazes establish a visual rhythm that the monumental façade cannot absorb. Kumalo shifts the centre of gravity from the building to the procession, from the architecture of government to those entering it. What emerges is not simply an image of protest, but a study in how presence becomes political form.
Then there are the photographs in which nothing apparently historic is happening: women waiting, eating, dancing, mourning, working, gathering. This is where Kumalo's archive acquires its breadth. Struggle is not confined to the spectacular moments of protest, but lived in kitchens and streets, at funerals and meetings, within the ordinary social worlds apartheid sought to organise and control.
It is precisely this narrow definition of history that The Women's March to Freedom begins to undo. Marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 march, the exhibition refuses to leave 9 August sealed as an isolated historical tableau. Kumalo's photographs instead open onto the longer, uneven history of women's political lives in South Africa, asking what becomes visible when an archive is allowed to disturb the narratives that have hardened around it.
Kumalo's achievement is that he does not reduce this history to suffering. Alongside protest, imprisonment and political repression are tenderness, pleasure, self-fashioning and sociality. People dress, gather, mourn, celebrate and inhabit one another's company. These are not incidental images to the political record. They reveal dignity as something enacted and sustained, a form of presence that exceeds the categories through which apartheid attempted to classify, regulate and contain Black life.
In conversation with Nonhlanhla Kumalo, who represents her father's estate, curator Siwa Mgoboza and writer Matthew Blackman, I spoke of the defiant swagger running through these images. A woman in a skirt jumps a fence to escape a police crackdown at Regina Mundi church in Soweto; elsewhere, women in heels dance on a platform at the Castle Lager Jazz Festival at Orlando Stadium.
Clothes, posture and gesture become historical evidence, registering a self-possession that the iconography of struggle can so easily eclipse. Kumalo's women are politically engaged but also flirtatious, stylish and exuberant. Pleasure and resistance share the same visual field.
But this is not to suggest that Kumalo shied away from brutality. Nonhlanhla remembers discovering, when she was very young, among the disorder of his negatives and photographs, an image of a mass grave. She began to cry before she fully understood what she was looking at. "I couldn't fathom that this was possible," she says. Her question to her father was strained: "How do you take a picture of something like this?" His answer was direct: "Because people need to see what you are seeing right now and understand the loss." They needed, he told her, to ask "why this happened" and "why it is possible for society to dig that many graves and bury that many people at the same time."
What stayed with her was not only the horror of the subject but the intelligence of the photograph itself. "The grave that was closest to him, in the foreground, is large," she explains, "and then it has a linear perspective where the graves are getting smaller and smaller and smaller until they disappear."
She did not see the faces. "It was just the graves and the fact that I knew that there were coffins and there were dead people in those coffins." That, perhaps, is Kumalo at his most exacting. He was not asking the viewer merely to look at death. He was asking the viewer to understand its scale.
This helps explain why, in Kumalo's work, the camera never quite marks the boundary between witnessing and participation. Nonhlanhla remembers once asking him, "How could you take pictures when people are in trouble? … Shouldn't you be helping?" He answered: "But I am." For Kumalo, making the photograph was not an alibi for action. He photographed, then stepped back into the situation he had been documenting. As he once put it: "I was arrested, beaten up. They cracked my skull. That's how bad it was."
Kumalo's photographs were never made from the safety of the sidelines. The camera gave him access, but it also implicated him in what he saw. His authority as a witness came, in part, from his willingness to remain inside the circumstances he was recording. The photograph was therefore not simply a record of political violence. It was one of the ways he entered its field.
I ask then, thinking of Alf, the man behind the hero, what we might not see in such a generous archive. "What you're not going to see are the arguments," Nonhlanhla says. She makes no attempt to smooth those contradictions away. "The arguments between my mother and my father about that very generosity; that it was sometimes at the expense of his family."
Her mother, she makes clear, was no shrinking violet, but a formidable activist in her own right, a founding member of the Women's Coalition who was deeply engaged in women's and workplace rights. She would tell Alf, "This partnership is not as equal as I would like it to be. I shoulder a lot of the responsibility. You're not around." The public hero, in other words, had a private life that demanded its own accounting.
"You're not going to see his sadness when his kids, at some point or other in their lives, have to say to him, why do you prioritise everyone else but us?" The fact was that he was often late to collect his children because "there was some event that was taking place that he couldn't miss."
"I experienced him as a father first, then photographer," Nonhlanhla says. Only later, through her own engagement with art, did she begin to understand what she had been living alongside. She came to see "his ability to capture moments that very few have the ability to."
This is where The Women's March to Freedom becomes larger than an exhibition about a single historic march. The 1956 protest is its point of departure, but the exhibition moves between the famous and the ordinary, between public action and private life. It makes room for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without allowing her to stand for all women.
As Mgoboza iterates, "We would like the story to not just be about Winnie, as there were so many other women who were influential in this protest and leading up to it, and thereafter, and you see some of them are people that we can recognise in name, and some of them are ordinary women."
We think we know the photographs because we think we know the history. But the archive is active. The women are there, but not only as victims. The struggle is there, but not only as violence. The photographer is there, but not only as witness. And perhaps the work of an effective archive is not to mummify the past, but to keep it unsettled enough to be seen anew.
The Women's March to Freedom will be presented by MBR Projects in collaboration with OLAMUK and the Alf Kumalo Estate at FNB Art Joburg 2026, in association with Jonathan Ball Publishers and Exclusive Books. The exhibition occupies Booth #1 in the INK section at the Sandton Convention Centre from 4 to 6 September, following the VIP opening on 3 September.