Don Laka’s ‘Invitation 2’ is a meeting point between generations

Almost two decades after Don Laka first extended an Invitation, the South African music legend is opening the door again.

But Invitation 2 is not simply a sequel. It is a continuation of a musical philosophy that has defined Laka's extraordinary career: that music should not be trapped by genre, generation or time.

After more than 50 years in the music industry, Laka speaks about his latest album with the excitement of someone at the beginning of a journey rather than the end of one.

"A new album is like a newborn baby," he says. "I'm quite excited."

That sense of renewal is perhaps what makes Laka such a fascinating figure in South African music.

While many musicians become permanently attached to a particular era, Laka has repeatedly found ways to exist in the present.

"My catalogue has travelled across generations, from jazz and Afro-pop to the sounds that have defined contemporary South African music" he says.

Today, as Johannesburg experiences a renewed relationship with jazz, young musicians and audiences are discovering and rediscovering different eras of Don Laka. In jam sessions, listening spaces and among the young musicians shaping the city's new jazz movement, his music continues to circulate.

Laka is not simply remembered. He is being played.

And with Invitation 2, he appears determined to ensure that the conversation continues. The album arrives almost 20 years after the first Invitation, released in 2007. At the time, the concept was ambitious: one musician bringing together an extraordinary collection of artists to contribute to a body of work.

For Laka, returning to the idea was about more than recreating the formula.

"When I did Invitation, this was the only type of work ever done in this country, probably on the continent, where one artist could invite so many top musicians to perform on his album," he says.

This time around, however, the invitation has expanded. Alongside established names and musicians with whom Laka has shared decades of history, Invitation 2 makes space for emerging artists — some discovered through a competition he ran on his Facebook page.

"I thought this brings new energy, new life into South African music in a different way," he says.

The commitment to creating space for younger musicians is central to what makes the project significant. Laka could easily have assembled a cast of legends and produced an album built around nostalgia. Instead, he has created an intergenerational meeting point.

"I think I'm the conduit," he says, describing his role in helping introduce new talent while also working with artists who have become household names.

Among the musicians appearing on the project is Moses Ngwenya from the legendary Soul Brothers, an artist Laka has known since the 1970s. Their musical relationship stretches back decades.

But there are also voices audiences might be hearing for the first time.

Laka speaks enthusiastically about discovering remarkable singers from the Eastern Cape and Durban, as well as a young guitarist and vocalist from Eswatini whose talent he believes audiences will soon come to know.

"It's not like I just went out for the big names only," he says. "I went out to actually establish new acts that will take over."

The statement captures the deeper purpose of Invitation 2. It is an album that looks backwards without becoming trapped in the past.

Laka has resisted the idea that musicians should remain confined to the generation in which they first became successful.

"I think I'm one of the few who view music as music," he says. "There shouldn't be barriers that you are old or you are young."

He laughs off the suggestion that working with younger musicians means he is somehow stepping into "young people's music". "But I'm not dead," he says. "I'm alive today with new people."

For Laka, engaging younger musicians is also an opportunity to learn.

"I listen to what they do and I learn a lot from the new musicians," he says. "That's why I like to interact and always refresh what I have."

His philosophy is reflected in the sound of Invitation 2, which moves deliberately across musical worlds. The album includes amapiano, Afrobeats, Afro-pop and traditional jazz, including sounds that reach back to the jazz of the 1960s.

"You'll have every type of sound you have ever had on this album," Laka says. "I would say I removed the fear out of jazz."

Laka believes that part of his legacy has been helping introduce younger audiences to jazz. With Invitation 2, he is widening the invitation even further.

"This is the melting point," he says. "I think jazz has now become the real melting pot of South African music."

The first taste of that is eGawutini featuring Siphokazi, the single released from the album. The song revisits one of South Africa's most enduring stories: the person who leaves home and travels to Johannesburg in pursuit of a dream.

It is a contemporary version of the familiar Jim Comes to Joburg narrative. The details might have changed but the journey remains recognisable.

For Laka, the story became particularly personal through his collaboration with Siphokazi.