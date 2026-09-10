FNB Art Joburg needed a little more fair

Big event. Small feeling. That was my overriding impression of the 19th edition of FNB Art Joburg. Which is awkward, because there was plenty to see. Lots of good work, serious galleries, strong artists.

And yet, somehow, the fair felt oddly underwhelming. For me. And only for me, I hope.

I can't quite put my finger on why.

The vernissage was packed, Friday brought the schoolchildren and the weekend saw the usual stream of visitors. But outside the Sandton Convention Centre, you could be forgiven for thinking nothing was happening. There were minimal banners and street posters across Sandton.

"I couldn't find it. Last time I was here, Maude Street was plastered with pole banners alerting visitors to the fair," said Ursi van der Herten, visiting from Barcelona.

Finding the fair was only the first challenge. Once inside, you had to descend two levels.

The first floor down was the AUX or the talks section, which was largely deserted and could do with more programming, some art on its walls and, most importantly, its own bar.

The talks were forgettable even though some had some big names that included Mikhael Subotzky, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, Roger Ballen and more. There was no clear direction, just streams of thought.

Then there was the actual fair.

Five-thousand square metres. Fifty gallery booths. Not a single toilet in sight on this floor. To relieve yourself, you had to leave the venue, surrender your glass at the door and go upstairs to find a loo. How is this even an oversight?

The entrance did its job. Brazilian artist Paulo Nazareth's Indlela, featuring a car filled with amadumbe, is unmissable. I initially thought it was an ANC car, judging by the colours and the sheer volume of amadumbe/food in it, reminiscent of oohlohlesakhe beANC (wealth hoarders of the ANC).

Then came the big four galleries under BMW MAX, occupying their central islands.

"I am not sure that the layout is the most conducive to an art fair. It obviously benefits the big names, which centre them in their islands in the middle of the fair, while the rest of us hug the periphery," remarked one gallerist, who had an impressive small booth but asked not to be named.

But perhaps being on the periphery was not such a bad thing. I found myself noticing more things there. And that's where most boozers lingered. The middle was easy to miss; along the edges, you entered booths almost one by one.

The ARC section, dedicated to artists and works that challenge convention, was particularly strong. White River Gallery, WORLDART and Graham Contemporary all delivered. Almost every Michael Selekane work was sold, with his highest-priced piece notching R165 000.

The LAB section, focused on emerging and hybrid spaces, also had some interesting smaller galleries.

For Vela Projects, a newish Cape Town gallery making its FNB Art Joburg debut, the fair went well.

"Our aim was to introduce Songezo Zantsi's practice to a new market while also expanding the gallery's network and building relationships with collectors and curators," said the gallery's manager Zimasile Mjokozeli.

Then, on Saturday, the same gallery covered its entire booth space in black plastic bags for Khanya Zibaya's performance work Ukuzila. That was memorable and confusing all at once.

I mention this because, unlike previous years, this was the only performance piece that happened at this year's fair. One. How?