Gig Guide: Langa Mavuso releases  I Choose You, The Market Theatre brings  Mr Duiker Sang the Blues and Uncool MC releases Setla

Langa Mavuso releases 'I Choose You' before upcoming album Langa Mavuso is opening a new chapter in his musical journey with the release of Therapy: The Other Side (Deluxe) on 16 October 2026.

The expanded project builds on the success of the original album, which saw Mavuso explore themes of love, loss, identity, faith and healing through personal storytelling. The album has since connected with listeners across the world, reaching millions of streams.

Before the deluxe arrives, Mavuso introduced its new era with the single I Choose You, released on 8 September. The new material promises fresh collaborations and new creative energy while remaining rooted in the vulnerability that defined Therapy: The Other Side.