Gig Guide: Langa Mavuso releases  I Choose You, The Market Theatre brings  Mr Duiker Sang the Blues and Uncool MC releases Setla

Uncool MC's single 'Setla' a taste of what's to come
Amapiano MC Uncool MC is stepping into a new phase of his career with Setla, a dance-driven single that introduces his upcoming solo EP.
Released on 4 September through gamma., Setla brings together an impressive Amapiano line-up, featuring DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, Ntsako XVI and Shaun 101. Its title, meaning "move your body" or "dance", captures the track's celebratory spirit.
Known for bringing his unmistakable energy to collaborations and major stages, Uncool MC has spent recent years building a growing presence within the genre.
Now, he is turning that experience into a more personal musical offering.
Setla arrives before his solo EP, due for release on 25 September and signals an artist ready to move from collaborator to centre stage.
With its themes of celebration, ambition and enjoying the moment, the single offers a lively preview of what is to come.
Langa Mavuso releases 'I Choose You' before upcoming album
Langa Mavuso is opening a new chapter in his musical journey with the release of Therapy: The Other Side (Deluxe) on 16 October 2026.
The expanded project builds on the success of the original album, which saw Mavuso explore themes of love, loss, identity, faith and healing through personal storytelling. The album has since connected with listeners across the world, reaching millions of streams.
Before the deluxe arrives, Mavuso introduced its new era with the single I Choose You, released on 8 September. The new material promises fresh collaborations and new creative energy while remaining rooted in the vulnerability that defined Therapy: The Other Side.
For Mavuso, the deluxe edition is also a gesture of appreciation to the fans who have embraced the album and carried its songs into their own lives and memories.
The Market Theatre brings Mr Duiker Sang the Blues
The Market Theatre brings jazz, memory and grief together in Mr Duiker Sang the Blues, a new play-with-music premiering in Newtown from 13 September to 4 October.
Adapted from Dyondzo Kwinika's award-winning short story, the production follows Themba, a jazz musician navigating the pressures of success while confronting his inner demons.
Through the voices of those closest to him, the story explores friendship, family, loss and the often-hidden mental health struggles within the creative world.
Directed by Greg Homann, the production features Desmond Dube, Nomathamsanqa Ngoma, William Harding and Tankiso Mamabolo, alongside live music composed by Yogin Sullaphen and Pertunia Msani. Nelisiwe Xaba returns to The Market Theatre as movement director.
The production forms part of Heritage Month and continues The Market Theatre's tradition of bringing important South African literature from the page to the stage. Tickets start at R110.