Ten years in, Netflix announces new expansive slate for the rest of 2026

Ten years of Netflix and a decade of South African content competing with some of the biggest productions and budgets across the world.

This week, Netflix announced an expansive slate of local shows and films to celebrate the platform’s 10 years in South Africa since launching in 2016.

In a press release, Ben Amadasun, the vice-president of content for Netflix Middle East and Africa, said the mandate set a decade ago had been met.

“Ten years ago, we set out to share South African stories and voices with the world and today, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the local creative industry and continue creating exciting stories that will entertain our members in South Africa and around the world.

“Our slate ahead keeps that ambition alive with the addition of established names alongside bold new production partners across genres from unscripted to thrillers, family dramas and comedy.”

Among the most recent shows to have the world of film and television talking are The Polygamist and Umthetho, both of which are streaming on Netflix.

The Polygamist, based on Sue Nyathi’s 2012 book, has performed strongly since its release, ranking number one in more than 21 countries.

The platform’s returning shows include Blood Legacy Season 2, launching on 25 September. Seriously Single Too and Another Disaster Holiday will also launch later this year.

Other productions in the works include Tuiskoms Season 2, Marked Season 2 and Meet the Khumalos 2, with release dates to be announced in due course.

Coming in October is How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents, the latest instalment in the How To Ruin franchise. The series continues to draw from distinctly South African stories, following an interracial couple as they navigate family, culture and the challenges of bringing two worlds closer together in the name of love.

Fans of Love Is Blind can also look forward to Love Is Blind: South Africa, which will air later this year. The South African edition will be hosted by Dineo and Zothile “Solo Ntsizwa” Langa.

A decade into Netflix’s presence in the country, the expanding slate is also a reflection of how South African stories have moved beyond the local market to compete for audiences on a global stage.