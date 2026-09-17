Amapiano Royalty: Scorpion Kings return for their largest show yet at FNB Stadium

Q: We see global labels mining African electronic music for talent. As two artists who have fiercely protected your independence and catalogue ownership, how are you navigating the balance between global distribution and local creative sovereignty?

DJ Maphorisa: We've always understood that ownership is important. You can work with the world without giving away who you are. Global distribution can help you reach more people but the creative control and the value of the music must remain with the people who created it. Africa has spent too much time creating things that other people later commercialise.

We don't want to repeat that story with Amapiano. The sound was built here, by our people. The credit needs to go to Africa first before it goes to global platforms. For us, the goal isn't to reject international partnerships. It's to enter the partnerships from a position of strength. We want the world to come to Amapiano but we also want South Africans to remain owners and decision-makers in the culture we're exporting.

Kabza De Small: The music must remain ours. You can collaborate with anyone but you must know what you're bringing to the table and protect that.

Q: Kabza, you've explored symphonic arrangements, while Maphorisa, you've blended dancehall, hip-hop and Afrobeats into the mix. Musically, where is Amapiano heading next? Are we starting to see sub-genres emerge?

Kabza De Small: Amapiano is always changing. That's one of its strengths. You can hear different influences coming through and you can hear different producers creating their own sound in the movement. I don't think we should put a limit on where Amapiano can go.

We've seen different styles develop — deeper piano, more soulful sounds, more vocal-driven records, more experimental production. That's how a genre grows. I enjoy experimenting with arrangements and sounds. As long as the emotion is there.

DJ Maphorisa: We're going to see more sub-genres. That's normal when a sound becomes this big. Hip-hop did it, house music did it, Afrobeats has done it. Amapiano is young compared to some of those genres. The next generation is going to take it somewhere we haven't imagined. Our job is not to control that — it's to keep pushing the boundaries.

Q: Filling out FNB Stadium — historically a space for major political rallies, World Cups, and international pop superstars — is a profound sociocultural milestone. What message does it send when working-class South African youth culture claims "The Calabash" on its own terms?

DJ Maphorisa: It's a big statement. FNB Stadium is a place where some of the biggest moments in South African history have happened. To have a sound that came from townships and everyday South African life filling that space is powerful. It shows what young South Africans can build when they believe in their culture. Amapiano wasn't created in a boardroom. It came from communities, from young people making music with whatever they had. So when we stand on that stage, we're carrying those people with us. We're saying that this culture belongs in every space.

Kabza De Small: For me, it's emotional. You remember where you come from. You remember the small rooms, the studios, the places where you were making music before anyone knew your name. Now you're taking that sound into FNB Stadium. That's a big moment, not just for us but for everyone who grew up with this music.

Q: When you perform across London, Europe or the Americas, audiences consume Amapiano primarily as a global dance trend. How do you ensure the cultural origins, township stories, South African languages, and lived realities, aren't sanitised or lost?

DJ Maphorisa: We don't need to explain ourselves by changing who we are. The language, the slang, the rhythms, the log drum, the stories — that's what makes Amapiano interesting to the rest of the world.

When people overseas dance to the music, that's great. But we also want them to understand that this isn't just a dance trend. There's a history behind it. There's a culture behind it. There are South African communities and young people behind it. That's why we continue to make music in our languages and work with South African artists. We don't need to remove the identity to make the music global.

Kabza De Small: If anything, the more authentic we are, the more people connect with it. People can feel when something is real.

Q: Once you've conquered Loftus Versfeld and FNB Stadium, what represents the next frontier for Scorpion Kings?

DJ Maphorisa: The next frontier isn't necessarily about finding a bigger stadium. It's about building something that can continue when we're not on stage. We want to see more infrastructure for African music. More studios. More labels. More opportunities for young producers. More businesses owned by people from here. More artists understanding their publishing and their rights. If we can help create that, then that's a bigger achievement than just saying we sold out a stadium.

Kabza De Small: We want to make music. That's always going to be there. But legacy is about what you leave. Hopefully the next generation can look at what we've done and say: 'They opened the door for us.'

Q: Do you feel pressure from overseas promoters to adapt your sets to fit global house music standards? Or do you view switching genres as an act of artistic freedom rather than cultural compromise?

DJ Maphorisa: That's artistic freedom. I'm an African artist but I'm also a musician. I listen to different kinds of music and I make different kinds of music. If I'm playing in Europe and I want to play Afro House, Afro Tech or something else, that's part of my creativity. The problem is when people think that changing your set means you've abandoned Amapiano. That's not how music works. We can represent South Africa and experiment. We understand why people back home are protective of the sound. They don't want to see it diluted. We respect that.