Gig Guide: Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola release an anthem, JayJayy and W4de’s 2SPIN out now and Sobzeen releases Nguni Tales

JayJayy and W4de's '2SPIN' out now
Another release to look out for is JayJayy and W4de's new EP 2SPIN.
"Two spin", where we come from, is a phrase that means "I will be back". And they are back — with a body of work that carries a street-rooted sound.
The sound is far from JayJayy's sonic debut album Detour that was released earlier this year and surpassed 23 million Spotify streams. This project allows her to expand and experiment artistically and carve out a different identity.
"2SPIN is a street project and something different from what people usually hear from me. It's a chance to show my diversity."
Having grown up listening to Lebo Mathosa, Lauryn Hill, Brenda Fassie, Erykah Badu, Bob Marley, Eminem and Tupac, JayJayy's sound was never meant to be just one thing.
Collaboration was key in the project, with Uncool MC, Mordecai and MdeshKayro featuring and bringing additional energy and character to the project.
2SPIN is out now.
Amapiano revives cultural stories in 'Nguni Tales'
Sobzeni brings together contemporary Amapiano and the cultural memory of Nguni storytelling on his latest album, Nguni Tales.
Across 15 tracks, the producer and artist moves between spiritual reflections, melodic cuts and dancefloor-ready productions, creating a project that can sit comfortably between heritage and the present.
The album opens with War Cry (Intro) before moving through tracks including Law'leka, featuring Bassie and Olley RSA, Buyisa with El Maestro, Udube and Banzy Slangwe, and the heavier Sengimtholile and Ung'hurtile, featuring Beekay Monalayzzar.
Other collaborators include Ssips, Mono League, MC Toxic, Born Kxng and TwistedSoul.
Driven by log drums, layered melodies and elements drawn from indigenous musical traditions, Nguni Tales offers Sobzeni a space to explore how cultural stories can find new life in Amapiano.
Nguni Tales is available on major streaming platforms.
Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola put out new inspirational single
Award-winning musicians Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola have released a new single for the people, Where You Are.
Titled as an anthem, the sole purpose of the song is to bring communities together and remind South Africans of their greatness.
"As South Africans, we are often overlooked and undervalued, yet we can be unstoppable," says Zakes.
The song unmistakably blends sounds that are synonymous with the duo. Zakes Bantwini's Afro House, Dance and Afro Tech sounds are balanced out by Mahola's bodied sounds of folk.
"The idea of Where You Are gave Zakes and me a reason to create something bigger than a song," says Zolani.
"It became an anthem about belonging, about recognising one another, celebrating what we can create together and reminding South Africans that wherever you are, you have a place in this country and in its story."
Sung across five South African languages, Where You Are highlights themes that are recurring in the music of both artists, and that is to bring South Africans together through song and dance.
Where You Are is now streaming on all major platforms.