Gig Guide: Zakes Bantwini and Zolani Mahola release an anthem, JayJayy and W4de’s 2SPIN out now and Sobzeen releases Nguni Tales

JayJayy and W4de's '2SPIN' out now Another release to look out for is JayJayy and W4de's new EP 2SPIN.

"Two spin", where we come from, is a phrase that means "I will be back". And they are back — with a body of work that carries a street-rooted sound.

The sound is far from JayJayy's sonic debut album Detour that was released earlier this year and surpassed 23 million Spotify streams. This project allows her to expand and experiment artistically and carve out a different identity.

"2SPIN is a street project and something different from what people usually hear from me. It's a chance to show my diversity."

Having grown up listening to Lebo Mathosa, Lauryn Hill, Brenda Fassie, Erykah Badu, Bob Marley, Eminem and Tupac, JayJayy's sound was never meant to be just one thing.

Collaboration was key in the project, with Uncool MC, Mordecai and MdeshKayro featuring and bringing additional energy and character to the project.