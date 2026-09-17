How South African comedy found its audience

Some of the most rewarding responses to Burnt Onion's work come when audiences recognise themselves in characters, Retti says.

"I saw quite a few men tweeting or writing: 'Oh, my gosh, I really relate to the father because he works hard and he's trying to.'"

There is, she says, something powerful about seeing a father recognise his own desire to provide for his family in a character on screen.

"That's a beautiful thing to see."

Netflix's arrival in South Africa has helped create more space for these kinds of stories.

Before streaming took off, Retti says, local comedy was struggling to find a home.

"It definitely has changed the appetite because I can tell you, pre-Netflix entering the market, we were struggling to make comedies again. The local broadcasters had stopped making comedies in its purest form."

Burnt Onion independently produced Seriously Single, which was originally intended for cinema. When the Covid-19 pandemic shut theatres, the film found a home on Netflix.

The experience helped convince the company that there was an audience for local comedy on a global platform. Then came How to Ruin Christmas.

"We were scared because Netflix had released only Blood and Water and what else had come out at the time. There were very serious shows. And we were like: 'Are people going to watch this?'"

The concern was heightened by how specifically South African the show was.

"It felt very black, if I may say that, for the first time on Netflix, seeing something so African, people speaking their languages," Retti says. "It spoke about a traditional wedding and a normal white wedding. It sort of really delved into culture."

The show's success demonstrated that audiences did not necessarily need local stories to be stripped of their cultural specificity before they could travel.

"It just showed that there's definitely an appetite for comedy. And that's why we'll make all sorts of comedies, rom-coms, family comedies."

She recalls a year when the South African Film and Television Awards did not have a comedy category.

"I remember being like: 'Guys, that cannot be the way that we're living now.' And now the Saftas have so many comedies in the category. It's so refreshing to see. I definitely think we created a new appetite."

For Retti, however, the success of South African comedy is about telling familiar stories from a specific cultural perspective.

"What makes a story universal is its authenticity."

Disaster Holiday, for example, is a familiar story: a family goes on a road trip.