S'bo Gyre has left the boardroom

A man walks into an empty boardroom at the start of the workday in an oversized blazer, shirt, tie and chinos with long fabulous dreadlocks hanging incongruously down his back and a tote bag with his laptop slung over one shoulder. He's exasperated.

"I'm gonna ditch that nine to five," he declares, while the words flash on the screen in bold, bright red letters.

That's the opening scene of the music video for S'bo Gyre's new single, I Quit (9.2.5), a Zulu electronic pop-rap track about walking out of corporate life for good. The single lands today, 18 September; the video follows on 1 October, arriving at the start of Pride Month.

"That wasn't my initial intention," he says, "but I was like, hey, that works. So let's rock."

Gyre, born S'bonakaliso Nene, has just resigned from his job as public relations lead at Writersbloc, where he spearheaded campaigns including SuperSport's Rugby World Cup coverage.

I ask what finally pushed him, at 31, to take the leap out of salaried employment stability and into making music full-time.

"It was a desire to fulfil what I started," he says. "My career in PR and comms only began because of my music. Because I started doing my music, people saw my skills and thought: 'You could translate these into this.' And by chance, everything just started falling into place."

That's the part easy to miss: Gyre didn't wander into music as a side hustle from PR. It ran the other way. Music came first and the professional life grew out of it. But the desire to return to it full-time sharpened with time.

"The more I listened to the song that I did, I was like: 'I think it's time. I don't want to be a version of who I could have been when I'm older, because you're going to resent that person.'"

A conversation with a friend and former colleague, about pride, tipped the decision over the edge. "He was like: 'If you're going to take the step, you can't let pride be the reason why you don't win in life,'" Gyre says.

"That question of accountability — Are you truly content with the fact that no matter what the result of this is, it's a result of your choices? — allowed me to take a deep breath and send an email to my boss."

What makes the release genuinely funny is how deliberately Gyre has built the roll-out as a resignation, complete with press material written like exit paperwork and a music video in which he's suited up in an office, gradually losing it, before finally storming out. It's a direct extension of the skills he's spent years sharpening for other people's brands.

"I think I finally know how to do it for myself," he says. "The old version of me would have just done a normal press release. But because I've been immersed in a space where I've really had to flex my creativity, I've constantly been playing with those kinds of tensions."

A friend told him after he performed in the opera Nkoli: Fierce & Fabulous that he wasn't just an artist, he was a performance artist. It reframed everything.

"My performance artistry is the sweet point where my PR capabilities and my sonic capabilities meet," he says. "Is this showing storytelling? Is this showing art?"