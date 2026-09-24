From Soweto to the world, one film at a time

From 1 to 4 October, the Soweto Film Market returns to the Blue Theatre at Soweto Theatre and the Eyethu Heritage Hall for its second edition, bringing with it four days of screenings, industry dealmaking and skills workshops.

Thapelo "Tabz" Motloung was 12 years old when a poem he recited at school caught the ear of a former Metro FM newsreader who was visiting to motivate learners. The poem ended up in a community literacy project, which led to a TV interview, which led to a producer telling a wide-eyed Motloung he had "a big voice" and should consider presenting.

He never really left.

Motloung went on to work as an inset presenter for YoTV, acted in a string of local films and later hosted shows on eTV and SABC1. But behind the credits was a young performer who, by his own account, spent years fighting for scraps of opportunity in an industry that rarely opened its doors easily.

"I was actually thinking of a young Tabz that never even got half of the opportunities that I got," he says. That thought became the seed of the Soweto Film Market: a platform built not around him but around the filmmakers coming after him.

The idea took shape through his time with the Soweto International Film Festival, where he was first roped in to MC events before falling for the work. He and his collaborators, among them Thami Kallison, the market's head of marketing and festival director, wanted to go beyond screenings and into skills development, trade and mentorship. What began as an attempt to fold the ambition into an existing festival eventually became its own entity: the Soweto Film Market.

It's a distinction Motloung is used to explaining. A festival, he says, is essentially a competition. Filmmakers submit their work through platforms like FilmFreeway, films are judged and the best are screened and awarded.

A market is something else entirely.

"A market focuses on trade," Motloung explains. It's where distributors, broadcasters and buyers come to acquire content, where filmmakers pitch and network and where the business side of the industry — licensing deals, pre-sales, partnerships — gets done. Think of Soweto's answer to the Durban FilmMart or the American Film Market but rooted firmly in Soweto soil.

Alongside the trade component sits a heavy emphasis on training. This year's incubator programme, run with Media Valley, Story Oasis, Writers Guild and streaming platform Hektik, is helping young filmmakers develop their first microdramas. There are also masterclasses with production houses, including OMFilms, aimed at creators wanting to break into vertical, social media-first storytelling.

The market's industry programme runs on 2 and 3 October, and it's where the real dealmaking happens. Distribution company Indigenous Film Distribution, described by Motloung as the biggest of its kind in Africa, will be present alongside representatives from local and international broadcasters and streaming-linked partners.