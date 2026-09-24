Gig Guide: Gert-Johan Coetzee’s opens first retail boutique, Nádine and Bo release We Are the Fire, Ndu Shezi releases Gugu Lami, Bafunny Bafunny brings the laughs and Comic Con Africa comes to Johannesburg

Comic Con Africa comes to Joburg
Comic book fans, gamers, cosplayers and pop-culture enthusiasts can look forward to a packed weekend at Comic Con Africa at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec from September 24 to 27.
The event is expected to draw about 70 000 visitors, bringing together fans and creatives for a celebration of comics, art, gaming, technology, anime and all things pop culture. Families can explore the world of cosplay, browse merchandise and collectibles and take part in board games and tabletop role-playing games. The convention will also feature international celebrities, giving fans an opportunity to see some of their favourite characters and personalities up close.
Doors open from 9am to 6pm daily, with tickets priced at R270.
Bafunny Bafunny brings together some of South Africa's most renowned comedy voices for an evening built around sharp observations, storytelling and plenty of local humour.
Part of the SA Festival of Comedy, the showcase features Trevor Noah as captain, alongside Eugene Khoza, Learnmore Jonasi, Lindy Johnson and Panch Gasela. The line-up offers a mix of established and emerging comedic talent.
The show promises a lively night of entertainment.
Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.
Wheelchair users are required to book seats with Quicket Support at 021 424 9308 or by email at support@quicket.co.za. Bafunny Bafunny is presented by Savanna as part of the SA Festival of Comedy.
Nádine and Bo strike a musical spark with new anthem
South African pop voices Nádine and Bo have joined forces on We Are the Fire, an uplifting new anthem about passion, ambition and the energy that keeps people moving.
The collaboration between the acclaimed solo artist and Denim's lead vocalist has had its big stage moment, debuting during the much anticipated Springboks versus All Blacks clash in Cape Town.
Produced by The Collective Lo'wic (Wicus Struwig) and Bo Seretsane, the track blends nostalgic pop melodies with the scale and energy of a contemporary stadium anthem.
For Bo, the song is about turning up the volume and pursuing whatever "sets your soul on fire."
Nádine describes the collaboration as one of the most exciting projects of her career.
We Are the Fire marks the beginning of a new musical chapter for the duo, with more music and international touring planned.
Ndu Shezi releases the spiritually rich 'Gugu Lami'
Sama-nominated singer-songwriter Ndu Shezi turns inward on her latest single, Gugu Lami, a soulful meditation on faith, gratitude and the comfort she finds in her relationship with God.
The song centres on the declaration, Awu yebo ngicebile (Oh yes, I am rich) but Shezi's idea of wealth is not material. Instead, she sings about the spiritual richness of having God to lean on, captured in the words Kuwena ngiyazimela (Unto you, I can lean and rest). The repeated Gugu lami (My treasure) becomes an intimate expression of what that relationship means to her.
Produced by Shezi alongside Junior Petja and Sphiwe Moloi, the track follows her 2024 single Ngowakho featuring Ndabo Zulu and her debut album Isibusiso Sami, which earned a Sama nomination for Best African Adult Contemporary.
Gugu Lami is out now.
Gert-Johan Coetzee opens first retail boutique
If you're wondering what to do this long weekend, pop into Gert-Johan Coetzee's first retail boutique at the Winifred Mandela Precinct in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
This will be the first time the public will be able to walk into a store to shop Gert-Johan Coetzee's ready-to-wear line. Quality and craftsmanship are not compromised now that Coetzee has moved into the retail space.
"Establishing a physical home for our design universe is a dream come true," he says. "Every detail of this boutique, from the garments on display to the architectural surfaces surrounding them, has been curated with meticulous care."
The store offers ready-to-wear collections which are the latest pieces from the current seasonal collection, alongside a curated selection of dresses, gowns and casualwear. There are limited-edition collectables such as accessories and merchandise designed specifically for the Bryanston boutique.
Luxury leather goods from Gert-Johan Coetzee's range of luxury Ndlovu handbags, are available in-store for the first time, as is the complete line of newly launched Gert-Johan Coetzee perfumes from the fragrance range.
The store is open Monday to Saturday: 9am to 6pm. Sunday and public holidays: 9am to 3pm.