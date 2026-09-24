Gig Guide: Gert-Johan Coetzee’s opens first retail boutique, Nádine and Bo release We Are the Fire, Ndu Shezi releases Gugu Lami, Bafunny Bafunny brings the laughs and Comic Con Africa comes to Johannesburg

Sama-nominated singer-songwriter Ndu Shezi turns inward on her latest single, Gugu Lami, a soulful meditation on faith, gratitude and the comfort she finds in her relationship with God.

The song centres on the declaration, Awu yebo ngicebile (Oh yes, I am rich) but Shezi's idea of wealth is not material. Instead, she sings about the spiritual richness of having God to lean on, captured in the words Kuwena ngiyazimela (Unto you, I can lean and rest). The repeated Gugu lami (My treasure) becomes an intimate expression of what that relationship means to her.