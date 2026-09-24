Salt X Ceremony and the Johannesburg worth rediscovering

Over the past couple of years, we have watched Johannesburg deteriorate. We have seen parts of the city fall apart. For many of us, the fear of moving through it has become part of how we experience the place.

Yet when I ask people about Johannesburg, I want to hear stories about a time when they moved through the city without fear of the darkness it now carries.

I remember being told about the marvel that was the Carlton Centre, about the quality department stores such as Stuttafords and about a Johannesburg of Brenda Fassie and her entourage, of the parties they attended and the people they met along the way. It was a city where people worked hard and played hard.

Now, for many, it is a place to pass through — a taxi connection from one destination to another.

But there is another Johannesburg emerging alongside the one we have become accustomed to lamenting. It is being shaped by young people who are reclaiming the city, lighting up its alleyways and finding new ways to inhabit its streets.

There are jazz lounges filled with young people, restaurants and coffee shops with tables spilling onto pavements, reminiscent of the street life we might associate with cities such as Paris. There are clothing stores carrying proudly South African brands, creative spaces and independent businesses that are slowly reclaiming the city and asking what Johannesburg can become.

In this shifting landscape friends and attorneys Leah Houston and Nali Shayi founded Salt X Ceremony — a series of curated dinners on Johannesburg rooftops that brings strangers together around a table.

They describe is a love letter to the city. The idea began, somewhat unexpectedly, at a birthday dinner.

"Nels and I started Salt X Ceremony, funny enough, on her 30th birthday. That's where the idea came from. We were on a rooftop in Marshalltown at an artist studio and were supposed to have dinner in the studio. And then I was like: 'No, man, let's go to the rooftop to have dinner there because there was such a stunning view,'" Houston says.

After that evening, the two knew they wanted to do it again.

They wanted to do it in a way that resembles their grandmothers and how they gathered. So the name also comes from that sentiment.

"'Salt' being the base and staple of all meals and 'Ceremony' to honour the sacred nature of family dinners, how they can be the most mundane things or a part of rituals, habits and practice. We hoped to create the same feeling we have and had in our grandmother's homes with the love we have for the city.

"A lot of people have this big fear of Johannesburg, which is there because of the robberies and everything that goes on. But at that moment, we brought people who would not typically come to Johannesburg CBD and they felt so safe," she says.

A birthday party was the seed from which Houston and Shayi grew.

For Houston, the relationship with the city extends beyond its obvious difficulties. It is also about the small discoveries that complicate the idea of Johannesburg as somewhere to simply pass through.

Salt X Ceremony became a way of asking other people to stop and look.

Shayi says they kept the concept simple, drawing from something familiar to many South Africans: dressing up, gathering around a table and breaking bread together.

"The essence of Salt X Ceremony comes from the love of being South African and the love of our culture," Shayi explains.