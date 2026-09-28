Spring Fiesta brings dance music heavyweights together across five stages

The Spring Fiesta brings South African music fans a weekend of genres that are South African together. From Amapiano and Deep house to Afro Tech and Hip Hop, expect to see some recognisable names alongside international acts.

Each of the five stages will each be offering a different sound and catering to different genres that have shaped South Africa’s dance music culture.

“Spring Fiesta is about the music, the energy and, most importantly, the people who have been rolling with us from day one. Sixteen years on, we’re still pushing boundaries, creating unforgettable moments and bringing people together through music.

“This year, we’re celebrating where we’ve come from while turning the volume all the way up for what’s next. The line-up is insane, the energy is unmatched and we’re ready to make this one for the books. Let’s go!” says head of talent Zane Gulston.

The Spring Fiesta stage which will be hosted by Nomalanga Shoza and Zane Gultson and feature some big acts, among them Scorpion Kings, Cassper Nyovest, Msaki, Mi Casa, Dlala Thukzen, Nasty C, Kelvin Momo, Sun El Musician, Zee Khumalo, K.O, Morda and DJ Zinhle.

The SOUL CANDI Classics stage will feature Fish Go Deep, Shane Johnson (Ireland), Dr Duda feat. Special Guests will include DJ Fresh, Ralf Gum, DJ Mbuso, C-Blak, D.General, DJ Terrance (Music Box), Judy Jay, Nastic Groove B2B TimADeep, Kali Mija, Jay Em, Taz Golden and AndileAndy.

The Stay True Sounds Stage brings together an equally strong line-up, with UK artist Atjazz sharing the stage with Jullian Gomes, Dwson, KUDbEU, Aquatone, Kid Fonque, !Sooks, Nutty Nys, Vinny Da Vinci B2B DJ Christos of DJ’s At Work, Thabo Tonick B2B Hypaphonik, KVRVBO, Black Villain and Graham Deep.

For hip-hop fans, The Hip Hop Stage, hosted by Speedsta, will feature Blxckie, Loatinover Pounds, Frank Casino, DJ Sliqe, DJ Capital, DJ Zan D, DJ Fae Fae, Hudson, Lesedi The DJ, Kyotic, Themba Lunacy, Sike The DJ, Fif_Laaa, Courtnaè Paul, Doom It, Zap DJ and 39 Thirty.

The Piano Dreamland Stage will bring amapiano to the celebration with performances from Sam Deep, Uncool MC, Shakes and Les, Shaun 101, K Mat, Tsebebe Moroke, Ch’cco, Gazza, Masterpiece YVK, Last Born, Linda Moeketsi, Juss Gigi, Zane Gulston, Sfarzo Rtee and Shorts. The stage will be hosted by Tumilemang.

The Bakone Afrotech Stage will bring together Da Capo, French DJ and producer Manoo, Caiiro, Enoo Napa, Culoe De Song, Kenya’s Euggy, Jnr SA, Kususa, Mr Merlon, TenOceans and Tirhani.

This line-up spans generations and music tastes. There is surely something for everyone.