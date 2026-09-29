A weekend where jazz didn’t just play, but lived

Yet one moment rose above the rest, suspending the entire festival in a kind of sacred silence before erupting into collective exaltation. On the Mbira Stage, the Busi Mhlongo tribute performed by Buhlebendalo Mda, Zawadi YaMungu and Xolisa Dlamini, directed with deep care by Steve Dyer, did something extraordinary. It did not simply honour the late Zulu songstress and cultural force. It resurrected her spirit in ways that were indescribable.

Mhlongo, the fierce, joyful, uncompromising storyteller who passed away in 2010, has always lived on in the music of those she inspired. This weekend she walked among us again. The three voices, distinct yet perfectly interwoven, channelled her power including her spiritual depth and her unapologetic African pride. Songs that once rang out from Durban stages and beyond returned with fresh urgency and profound tenderness. The arrangements respected the original fire while allowing space for the living artists to breathe their own truths into the material. At moments the room seemed to hold its breath. At others it exploded in recognition and gratitude. You could feel the ancestors leaning in. You could feel Mhlongo’s presence moving through the singers, through the band, through every person present. It was more than a tribute. It was a resurrection. Words fail here, as they should. Some things can only be felt.

That is the true magic of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz. It does not treat the past as a museum piece or the future as abstraction. It lets them dance together under the same lights. This year’s edition, themed around the evolution of African excellence, succeeded completely. Heritage lived. Innovation thrived. And for one unforgettable stretch of evening, Busi Mhlongo’s spirit returned to the stage all vibrant, generous and utterly present.

As the final notes faded and the crowds drifted out into the Johannesburg night, still humming, still glowing, one truth lingered, jazz in South Africa is not a genre. It is a living continuum, a conversation that refuses to end. The 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz did not merely celebrate that continuum. It strengthened it, expanded it and, through the Busi Mhlongo tribute especially, made it feel immortal.