Boemo Diale explores inheritance, memory and the making of new worlds

I am more interested in the womb as a vessel and the birth of newness. To carry anything in your womb, be it life, trauma or energy, can be isolating. It is a mourning period. A lot of the time, when the womb is about to purge, women are told to keep away from people and cover up to keep the womb warm so the transition is not so painful.

That can be a lot to carry.

The same is true for Diale as she is creating worlds in her studio. There is a sense of keeping her womb warm before it releases the world she’s creating, which consists of 11 paintings and seven ceramics.

“Just being in my studio, working on pieces and going through the processes of grieving and shedding and also hopefulness because I don’t know what’s coming next. I feel a lot of hope.

“That’s sort of a theme that I’ve been working with as well; this world of being expectant and looking at it as hope. A lot of us need that right now,” she says.

Diale’s work requires a lot of

reference and research because the work of archiving needs accuracy. It does not belong to us but to generations to come.

Where does she get the knowledge from?

“There’s a lot of reading. I do really enjoy reading, so reading a lot of journals, watching a lot of interviews. But I also do speak to my grandmother and my mom about their own interpretations surrounding my ideas and pushing and pulling with them.”

She says the tug she has with them is important so they get to an idea that is full.

It is also interesting to see how discovering knowledge changes as it moves between different generations.

Diale paints a picture of how moments of downloads come over her in her studio, which connect information and experiences she might have had.

“A lot of things feel like downloads. I will be working in my studio and I have a moment and I realise: ‘Oh, I can actually relate these two things.’

“This thing that I read and this thing that I experienced correlate into this other little idea. Then I can pull a string and look at that idea as something else.”

This is where her idea of world-building becomes particularly significant. Each painting begins with an idea or archetype.

She might decide that one work will explore one aspect of the broader concept, while another will tackle something else.

Only once the works begin to come together does she understand how they speak to one another.

Diale is asking people to probe their histories without feeling trapped in them.

She is asking people to learn about their histories, the people who raised them and their own knowledge systems that are being passed down.

She is also asking them to question and celebrate what they inherit.

“Because my work is quite based on archetypes, there’s a character in every image that someone can relate to in society.

“I really hope that someone will look at an image and be like: ‘Wow! That reminds me of a moment that I had by myself in my room last Monday.’ Or: ‘This reminds me of my mother.’ Or: ‘This reminds me of my grandmother.’”

“I do speak a lot towards the woman experience but even in this aspect of world-building and looking at archives and histories, I hope that people can also look at where they come from and use that to facilitate a new world for themselves.