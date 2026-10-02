Gig Guide: SA Fashion Week is upon us, Kayla Praise has released Inhliziyo, Poetry Africa reveals full programme, Origins Centre presents Henrietta Scholtz in Planetary Cognitive Ecologies: Gondwana and Espacio Dios returns with I Am You

Espacio Dios turns inward with ‘I Am You’ Espacio Dios returns with I Am You, the fourth single from his upcoming album, Dios, which is set for release on 30 October via Labelheaded.

The new track explores the idea that the distance we place between ourselves and others may not be as definite as we imagine.

Espacio looks inward, considering the ways love, pain, fear, ego and contradiction can be reflected in other people — and, ultimately, back at ourselves.

The song was written, produced and engineered by Espacio, giving him full control over its sound and allowing the personal nature of the idea to remain intact.

The accompanying visual comes through another collaboration with filmmaker Naleli Seseli of Nestfilms, who has been involved in developing the visual language around the album.