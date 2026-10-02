Gig Guide: SA Fashion Week is upon us, Kayla Praise has released Inhliziyo, Poetry Africa reveals full programme, Origins Centre presents Henrietta Scholtz in Planetary Cognitive Ecologies: Gondwana and Espacio Dios returns with I Am You

SA Fashion Week sets the stage ablaze
South African Fashion Week is upon us with designers ready to showcase their 2027 Autumn/Winter Collections at The Forum, Hyde Park Corner from 20 to
25 October.
Expect collections from David Tlale, Black Coffee, Helon Melon, Ephymol, Colleen Eitzen, Thabo Makhetha, Irene Makhavu and THRRR...PHAAA!
The Maison Pierre Cardin will present the Pierre Cardin Young Designers Award in collaboration with SA Fashion Week for the first time in South Africa.
Upcoming designers stand a chance of becoming part of the PCYDA’s finalists awarded internships at Pierre Cardin Studio in Paris. Gert-Johan Coetzee will close fashion week with his collection, Reflection.
Poetry Africa gives unfinished stories a voice
For those who enjoy spoken word, Poetry Africa has revealed the full programme for its 30th festival that takes place from 5 to 9 October 2026 at the Durban Playhouse Theatre and venues across the city.
Expect performances, poetry slams, industry panels, workshops and a schools programme, anchored by the 5th World Poetry Slam Championship, which brings 40 slam poets from 40 nations and five continents to Durban.
The festival will give life to conversations in the background of all that is happening in our country: 50 years since the 1976 Soweto Youth Uprising, 30 years since the first public hearings of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission and 30 years since the adoption of the 1996 Constitution.
Lebo Mashile will open the festival at the Playhouse Drama Theatre featuring a keynote address from 2026 Featured Poet Koleka Putuma.
Tickets are available on Webtickets.
Espacio Dios turns inward with ‘I Am You’
Espacio Dios returns with I Am You, the fourth single from his upcoming album, Dios, which is set for release on 30 October via Labelheaded.
The new track explores the idea that the distance we place between ourselves and others may not be as definite as we imagine.
Espacio looks inward, considering the ways love, pain, fear, ego and contradiction can be reflected in other people — and, ultimately, back at ourselves.
The song was written, produced and engineered by Espacio, giving him full control over its sound and allowing the personal nature of the idea to remain intact.
The accompanying visual comes through another collaboration with filmmaker Naleli Seseli of Nestfilms, who has been involved in developing the visual language around the album.
I Am You is part of a 10-track album that Espacio describes as an increasingly clear reflection of who he is and what he wants to communicate through his music.
Kayla Praise makes her solo debut with love
Kayla Praise has released Inhliziyo, her first single as a solo artist. She is best known for her covers and being featured on Tyler ICU and Busta 929 songs.
“After being on a feature run, Inhliziyo being my official first single means so much to me. Having strong collaborations like DJ Veek, Criimora b.k.z, Child Da Dj and Kinglee Beats is amazing. All of these are people I’ve always wanted to work with and having them all on one song is a dream,” she says in a release.
The messaging of the song is about the feeling of falling in love at first sight and imagining a future with said person.
According to the release, Kayla’s soulful vocals sit naturally against the contemporary production, giving the track a warm, romantic quality while staying rooted in the evolving 3 Step sound.
You can stream Inhliziyo on all major streaming platforms.
Artist Henrietta Scholtz resurrects an ancient world
Henrietta Scholtz in Planetary Cognitive Ecologies: Gondwana opens on 3 October at Origins Centre, University of Johannesburg.
In this work Scholtz explores the boundaries between nature and technology, tradition and innovation, and abstraction and materiality. The exhibition also forms part of the 2026 Fak’ugesi Festival — African Digital & Innovation Festival taking place from 13 to 17 October.
The research based art starts with research around a species of an ancient plant, Glossopteris that began to disappear with the end of the Permian period. The ancient Glossopteris is extinct but its fossil record revealed traces of something else that once existed: a wood-decay enzyme. Scholtz uses living versions of these enzymes and living seed plants to reconstruct what their ancient ancestors may have looked like.