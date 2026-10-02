More than Mandela’s wife: Nomzamo’s own fight

In 1957, while working at Baragwanath Hospital, she met Nelson Mandela. They married in June 1958 in Orlando, Soweto. The marriage placed her in a household under surveillance. Their first daughter, Zenani, was born in 1959 and their second daughter, Zindzi, in 1960. For Madikizela-Mandela, childbirth and early motherhood occurred alongside intensifying political repression. As surveillance increased, police searches of the Orlando home became more frequent. Documents were confiscated and visitors questioned. The domestic sphere functioned within conditions of inspection and uncertainty.

After Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964 and sent to Robben Island, the machinery of the apartheid state increasingly turned on Madikizela-Mandela. Banning orders limited her movements, prohibited her from attending gatherings and prevented her from being quoted in the press. Police conducted regular searches of her home. Visitors were monitored. Her movements were recorded.

In May 1969 she was arrested under Section 6 of the Terrorism Act. Her young daughters were present and clung to her as she was removed from the house, without any assurance about where she was being taken or when she would return. She was placed in solitary confinement at Pretoria Central Prison. Her confinement extended to roughly 17 months.

Here, too, the work of women assumed its most elemental form: the work of maintaining the self.

Madikizela-Mandela was questioned repeatedly about alleged underground activity, contacts with activists and efforts to reorganise the ANC. She could not see her children and received no visits for extended periods. There was no release date towards which she could count down.

Years later, writing about her imprisonment, she described solitary confinement as “a process designed to destroy the person long before it destroyed the body”.

She was eventually acquitted in the Pretoria Twelve trial, redetained and finally released in 1970 under another banning order. Then, in May 1977, the state removed her from Soweto. Madikizela-Mandela and Zindzi were transported about 400km to Brandfort in the Orange Free State. She was placed in a four-roomed house without electricity, running water or adequate sanitation. Police monitored the house, intercepted mail and restricted contact with residents.

The intention was isolation. What emerged instead was another expression of the work that runs throughout this history.

Over time, small networks formed around practical concerns. Although supplies were scarce and subject to interruption, Madikizela-Mandela organised assistance for families facing food shortages. She established a small crèche and later a clinic structure funded through donations from church groups and supporters.

In a place intended to diminish her political influence, she returned to forms of work that had characterised her life before her marriage and before imprisonment: welfare, care, organisation and the building of institutions around the immediate needs of a community.

The distinction between domestic, social and political work becomes difficult to sustain here. A crèche makes it possible for a mother to work. Food assistance keeps a household alive. A clinic responds to needs that poverty and segregation have made more dangerous. The work of care becomes the work of survival and under conditions in which deprivation is politically structured, survival acquires political meaning.

By the mid-1980s, South Africa was convulsed by township uprisings, states of emergency and mass detention. Madikizela-Mandela returned to Soweto and became one of the most recognisable figures of internal resistance.

When the ANC was unbanned and Nelson Mandela released in February 1990, the restrictions that had structured her life for decades were removed. She subsequently held positions in the ANC Women’s League, served on national executive structures, entered South Africa’s first democratic Parliament in 1994 and briefly served as deputy minister of arts, culture, science and technology.

But the history that followed cannot be separated from controversy. Allegations concerning the Mandela United Football Club, including the abduction and killing of Stompie Seipei, resulted in criminal proceedings. In 1991, Madikizela-Mandela was convicted of kidnapping and being an accessory to assault, although the sentence was later reduced on appeal. She subsequently appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, where testimony concerning violence and intimidation became part of the public record.

To write women into history does not require that they be made uncomplicated. That, too, is part of the argument of The Work of Women. Women need not be reduced to supporting characters in the lives of men but neither must they be turned into symbols emptied of contradiction. They acted within history. They made choices within it. They built, resisted, organised, endured and sometimes became implicated in the violence of the worlds through which they moved.

Madikizela-Mandela died in Johannesburg on 2 April 2018. Nomzamo from Bizana lived a bold life in the vortex of the struggle against apartheid. She inspired millions and became a central figure in sustaining resistance during periods when leadership was imprisoned or in exile. At the same time, the violence of the system in which she operated and the methods that emerged within that context left a legacy that continues to be contested.

Publishers Note: This is a reconstructed piece from the chapter on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and the author’s introduction in The Work of Women: A Pan-African History of Women Who Remade The World.