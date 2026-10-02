The photographs that connect two histories of displacement

There is a bulldozer in Jimi Matthews’s photographic archive, surrounded by the rubble of District Six. Cape Town rises behind it but the neighbourhood that once occupied the land is disappearing. Other photographs show buildings standing almost alone in cleared spaces and streets emptied of the people who once lived there.

Matthews, a veteran photographer, filmmaker and journalist, was there with his camera as apartheid remade the landscape. Decades later, he photographed another landscape shaped by displacement, this time in Palestine.

The two bodies of work come together in From District Six to Palestine, Matthews’s new photographic exhibition, which formally opens at Museum Africa in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Black and white photographs of the destruction of District Six are placed alongside Matthews’s images of Palestinian people, streets and landscapes. There is rubble and there are altered landscapes but there are also faces, homes, markets and the ordinary business of living.

At the heart of the exhibition is a question Matthews has been documenting for more than half a century: What happens to people when they are removed from the places they call home and what survives?

Long before most South Africans knew him as a television journalist and former SABC head of news, Matthews was a photographer. He began his career in the mid-1970s documenting apartheid and later became associated with Afrapix, the collective whose photographers produced some of the defining images of apartheid and resistance.

His photographs of District Six belong to that history. They record buildings being demolished and the landscape left behind by forced removals.

District Six was declared a white area under the Group Areas Act in 1966. More than 60 000 people were eventually forced from the area, many to the Cape Flats, while homes and businesses were demolished. Matthews photographed the destruction as it happened. The images were taken decades before he travelled to Palestine, which gives their pairing with his Palestinian photographs much of its force. His camera had recorded the bulldozers, rubble and emptied ground of District Six.

Palestine entered Matthews’s photographic work much later. In 2023, he travelled through the occupied West Bank with his camera. The photographs he brought home became Existence is Resistance, a collection of 33 images first exhibited at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town in May that year, around the 75th anniversary of the Nakba. It later travelled to the University of Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Matthews was interested not only in occupation but in the lives being lived under it.