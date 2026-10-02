When dance finds you: Lethabo Monametsi on making it to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

At 13 years old, Lethabo Monametsi knew exactly what she wanted to be. Unlike many of us who grew up watching Strictly Come Dancing, waltzing and doing the tango in the little passages of our homes, Monametsi had the conviction to tell her mother that this was all she wanted to do.

Today, she is on that very stage she saw on television on Sunday evening on SABC 2. She is part of season 24 of Strictly Come Dancing, which premiered in South Africa on Monday, 28 September.

Monametsi says all this happened by chance.

A dance studio was opening in her area. The studio was going to collaborate with her primary school. After attending a class, she went back home and told her mother to enrol her at the studio because this was what she wanted to do.

“I always say that it’s almost as though dance found me,” she says.

It was, she recalls, love at first dance.

“I got into that studio and even though I started dancing at the age of 13, even though I was a late starter in the competitive dance space, I knew immediately that no matter what, I’m going to push myself because I have definitely found the love of my life.”

Crafting a career around the arts has been an age-old conversation around the dinner table for black families.

Excellence and success are often measured by the traditional careers parents hope their children will pursue.

Monametsi was not spared.

Instead, she pursued a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in law, from the University of the Witwatersrand.

“I will say I am an academic and an artist. I've been able to satisfy both sides of my family. I'm someone who loves the arts but I also love challenging myself in other areas as well.”

Being able to dance in two worlds — academia and the arts — requires a high level of discipline to be successful in either. A lot of the stories one reads will always tell the tale of the ultimate sacrifice because, had this been easy, most people would do it.

Monametsi says that is the recipe. Discipline was all she needed to give her community, especially her mother, a law degree while making sure that her dream of dancing across the world comes to fruition.

It is the same discipline she goes back to when she is on the ballroom floor.

“It's a lot of mental preparation. I will say that because competitive Latin and ballroom dancing require you to step onto a stage to be judged. So, you step onto a stage aware that whatever you do may not necessarily please the adjudicators who are watching you dance and it's okay. And even the audience; you have no control over how the audience responds and whether the judges really appreciate the technique level,” she says.

Her preparation has often involved returning to the reason she dances. As a Christian, she says gospel music has helped her quiet her mind and reconnect with what dance means to her.