Tributes pour in for Babsy Mlangeni who died at age 83

Condolences are pouring in for legendary musician Babsy Mlangeni, who has died at the age of 83 following a short illness.

Tributes have been led by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), with CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi remembering Mlangeni for the distinctive voice, guitar playing and songwriting that made him a celebrated figure across generations.

“Through his distinctive voice, guitar and songwriting, he sang about love, longing, ordinary life and the times through which South Africans were living. His music travelled across generations, languages and communities, becoming part of the soundtrack of lives that were being lived, loved and remembered. A voice that carries love, resilience and the story of generations falls silent,” Sibisi said.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie also paid tribute to Mlangeni, describing him as “a musical giant, a pioneer and a voice that became part of the soundtrack of our lives”.

“Babsy’s story was never only about music. It was about determination, talent and breaking barriers. He did not allow blindness to define the limits of his life or his talent. Instead, he became an example to many and helped open the door for others,” McKenzie said.

Mlangeni lost his sight during childhood and attended the Athlone School for the Blind in Cape Town, where he learned to play the guitar and began developing the musical language that would define his career.

He went on to become a singer, guitarist and composer at a time when blind musicians faced significant barriers in South Africa. Through his music, Mlangeni established himself as an important voice in the country's musical history.

His best-known songs include Botsotso, Bua Nnete and Sala Emma.

In 2017, Mlangeni received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Music Awards, one of the many accolades he collected during a career that spanned decades.

For RiSA, his contribution to the music industry will not be forgotten.