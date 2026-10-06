American R&B singer passed away Tuesday 6 October at 70 years old. The Family made the announcement on an Instagram post saying “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night”.

Jackson was popularly known for songs such as Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)" which was on the Billboard’s R&B chart for 16 weeks in 1985, You Are My Lady and I Could Use A Little Love (Right Now).

Born in Harlem, New York City, Jackson found his voice at the White Rock Baptist Church of Harlem. He would go on to sing at nightclubs where he was discovered by singer Melba Moore.

In their tribute, Jackson’s family remembered him as more than a celebrated singer, describing him as a “kind, generous soul” who deeply loved his fans, family, friends and music.

“For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever” the tribute said.

“To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always” the family said.

Tributes from musicians and industry peers are pouring in on social media.