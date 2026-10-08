Black folk frolicking - on Sabelo Mlangeni’s ‘Honeymoon’

There are artists whose work becomes recognisable because they spend a career perfecting the same image.

Sabelo Mlangeni has always inter-ested me for the opposite reason. He evolves. He moves from one subject to another, changes his geography, alters his formal language and keeps on looking.

I have written about Mlangeni before, particularly in relation to Ngiyobona Phambili, his exhibition of landscapes made during six years in Europe. The work was experimental, searching for a way to photograph European space from the position of a South African photographer while confronting the prejudice and estrangement of being there.

Now, back in Durban, we see him looking at a place he knows well but which he approaches with the curiosity of someone who has learnt that familiarity does not equate to expertise.

Honeymoon. The happily ever after?, now at KZNSA, is the strongest development of his practice I have encountered. It is expansive without being loose, formally adventurous without becoming mannered and deeply affectionate without collapsing into sentimentality. Crucially, it is brimming with black folk frolicking.

The project began, appropriately, with a joke. After Isivumelwano, his wedding documentary series, Mlangeni came to Durban and stayed in a hotel rather than with family. When people asked what he was doing, he said he was on his honeymoon. This eventually became a five-year relationship with Durban and the basis for this exhibition, which was first shown at blank pro-jects in Cape Town from 8 February to 29 March 2025.

I met Mlangeni in the KZNSA Gallery café and asked what it meant to show the work here.

“For me, the most important thing is seeing the work a few streets away from where it was made,” he told me. “We often make work in communities and different spaces and, as photographers, we don't always get the opportunity to return to those spaces and show the work there.

“Being able to present this work back in Durban is very special. When I look at the exhibition, it feels as though the work was made for this space and the space was made for the work.”

Mlangeni photographs Durban in all its incongruities. The warm Indian ocean is here but so are informal settlements, broken windows, damaged buildings, dirt and infrastructural neglect. The 2021 unrest and 2022 floods sit within the project alongside swimming, kissing, playing, rest and desire.

He turns our gaze towards the architectural heritage of South Beach, including buildings whose names, like Palm Beach and Sea Point, seem to carry imported coastal fantasies into a city that has its own complicated relationship with the idea of paradise.