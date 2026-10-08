Gig Guide: Sun Quintet return with Winter Sun, Olefied Khetha features Big Zulu on iStep Father Remix, 20 years of Back To The City and Vuyo Viwe is holding up a mirror of reflection

Vuyo Viwe’s new soundtrack to growth and rebirth Vuyo Viwe is holding up mirrors for everyone to reflect on themselves in her debut album There Are Mirrors Everywhere.

The Johannesburg-flautist, composer, vocalist and alternative jazz artist’s body of work is genre-colliding features sounds like jazz, orchestral folk, alternative vocal melodies, electronic textures and classical instrumentation.

Some of the themes you will relate to in the album are harmonises, grief, inheritance, transformation and renewal, tracing the invisible threads that bind past, present and future.

“It has been quite an interesting journey of growth and rebirth making there are mirrors everywhere. In a way, the thematic context of the music in the album runs parallel with the cycle of creating this pro-ject — and that is what it means for music to imitate life.

“I am grateful to finally let the music exist beyond me, and hope it does the work for the world as much as it has done for me,” Viwe says.