Miriam Altman is finding a voice beyond the boardroom

When the name Miriam Altman is mentioned in a room, people sit on the edge of their seats because of the work she has done in her capacity as an economist, activist and strategist.

She is known for structure and making things work, such as when she helped turn around Telkom and for her work advising entrepreneurs in the digital space.

The strangest place to put her name is next to jazz. A form that requires improvisation because it is spiritual.

We are introduced to Altman in her debut album The Butterfly Project which dropped on 18 September. A body of work that marks an unexpected return to a part of herself she thought she had left decades ago.

See, music is not new to Altman. She has been here before.

She started her musical life in classical music, opera and musical theatre while growing up in Montreal, Canada.

But at around age 21, she stopped. Cold turkey.

“There were a number of reasons why I stopped at the time. The thing that really got me to shift was that my teacher died. I had an amazing teacher in Montreal who founded the conservatory.”

The loss created a shift and there was also an interest in doing different things.

“In opera, if you're not really doing it full time, you may as well not be doing it.”

Altman chose another path.

She became involved in activism, including running Amnesty International at McGill University and eventually built a career around development economics, human rights and organisational leadership. Music remained somewhere in the background, nagging at her.

It was after the loss of her parents, the end of her marriage and making a big move from Johannesburg to Cape Town that she decided to heed the call of the music.

“How do I want to live the rest of my life?” she says. “What is this last third of my life going to be?”

Music became part of the answer.

The eight-track album starts with The Train, a song with a distinctly South African baseline. It is composed by Sello Ernest Twala, affectionately known as Chicco Twala, who produced Brenda Fassie’s timeless album Memeza; his discography speaks for itself. Princess of Africa Yvonne Machaka and Seredeal “Shaggy" Scheepers who worked with Freshlyground are also credited as composers.

You are able to hear the touch of each of these powerhouses without it sounding too overdone. If anything, they all ensure that the music carries the life Altman narrates so well.

We see the hand of Luyanda Madope on the second track, Butterfly. Madope is an award-winning pro-ducer, pianist and singer whose credits appear throughout the album as co-producer. The story of how Butterfly came about was serendipitous. “I was originally going to call the album Finding My Voice because in a way, even at this later stage of life, I'm literally finding my voice. I do public speaking, I've led organisations and yet I don't know what my voice sounds like.”

At least not until she found black caterpillars all over the wall of her new house in Cape Town.

“They were so exposed,” she says.

“I've learnt that they attach themselves to the wall as opposed to a tree. They're not eating anymore.They're forming a chrysalis and they're turning to mush inside. The butterfly wings, apparently, are already microscopically present. They make it through. Apparently that process is very painful.

“The butterfly is beautiful but it's the caterpillar that's extraordinary,” she says.