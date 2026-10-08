Pilani Bubu is defying gravity

Pilani Bubu is preparing for rehearsal and she’s multitasking. She’s also choosing her press photos and wants my opinion. “Super rock star? Defiant, with shades? Close-up beauty shot?” It’s on brand for a woman who has spent 15 years as her own publisher, writer, composer and — evidently — art director.

She calls herself the Indelible Storyteller — and the title is earned. Pilani is a singer-songwriter, poet and TV presenter with seven albums behind her and an eighth on the way. She has a South African Music Award (Sama) on the shelf, four Netflix syncs to her name and performances in more than 25 countries across Europe and Africa.

She also founded the Folklore Festival, which has grown into a community of artists.

It all circles back to a poem she scribbled in the dead of night in 2014, which has finally become her new single, Caged Heart.

In 2014 Pilani was three years out of a corporate career she had reached by following the commerce route and she had quit to chase music. Then she found herself back in an agency, doing the nine to five. It was not going well.

“You discover that agency life, brand development, comms, is not thoroughly your true purpose,” she says about that time.

“Though it may have sentiments of what you love to do, like create and tell stories. I was exhausted, almost within a year, burning out. And I was like: ‘This is not the life and neither is this my dream.’”

Then came a sleepless night and a blunt question at 3am: What is the life you would rather die for? The poem that followed is mellow, melancholic and, by her own admission, semi-morbid.

“If I were to die today or tomorrow, would I be at the place that I wish to be, fulfilled and brave again and courageous to take this leap? I was talking myself out of remaining back in corporate, talking myself back into defying gravity.”

At that point she had one album out, 2012’s Journey of a Heart, and a lot of doubt. Reading the poem now, she hears the anxiety first. Then she hears something else.

“She’s got foresight, that she knew she would live up to the words written. Because 12 years later I’ve totally done better. So I would say: ‘Man, she is so courageous and bold and daring, and I’m so proud of her.’”

Pilani has plenty to be proud of. Music started for her at nine, with flute, marimba and string ensembles and a long run of choirs.

Warrior of Light followed in 2016 and then Folklore Chapter 1 in 2019, which won Best African Adult Contemporary Album at the 2020 Samas. Lockdown Lovestory arrived in 2022, a cathartic record about love in uncertain times.

In 2023 there was Konke, made with Kenyan producer AfroNautiq, and Folklore Chapter 2: Ekuseni, a deep dive into her ancestors and their rituals. The next year brought Nay’Indaba, a collaboration with French jazz-rock band Marthe about 30 years of SA’s freedom through the prism of strong women, which won Best International Jazz Album Collaboration at the Mzansi Music Awards. Along the way she has made a mini orchestra piece with Maya Angelou’s Caged Bird Legacy and appeared on Cameroonian guitarist Blick Bassy’s Bikutsi 300.

Has she done everything she set out to do? Not quite and she is negotiating with God for 96 years of life to finish the job.

Pilani remembers an early mentor telling her that it takes 10 years to become an overnight success. She is cheerfully unbothered that the hit-song milestone has not arrived.