An African city takes centre stage at this year’s Reel to Reality Film Festival

This year promises to be one where that ideal is pushed to its fullest with films by directors from Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Rwanda and Somalia, to name a few.

An African City imagines a unified engine of cultural, social, economic vibrancy and growth. This year’s festival slate is broken up into showcases that invite audiences to have important conversations on archiving, migration, community, oppression and various other themes that the films tackle.

With sessions like Who Belongs Here?, Echoes of the Earth, Tender Ruptures, Entangled, and All That Is Lost, this year’s iteration of the Reel to Reality Festival promises its patrons a weekend where our lived realities as African people are pulled up on screen and dissected by us in our own voices.

This is why the stories exist and will continue to — we refuse to turn a blind eye to the realities and histories they’re challenging.

Taking place across Johannesburg and Cape Town on 17 and 18 October and 25 October, the event is laying out an incredible pro-gramme with film screenings, panels and an introduction of an inaugural writing initiative.

“Our opening and closing films are headline films for a reason,” Mashaba says when asked which film she is looking forward to the audiences seeing. Will Niava’s Jazz Infernal, a film that did very well at Toronto Sundance, will open the festival.

“It's a really beautiful film about an Ivorian trumpeter that arrives in Canada with nothing but the legacy of his dad and he has to find his way in the city for the first time. It’s different. It uses music as an intergenerational device, a form of legacy and a connection to a past, to someone who is dear to you. This is a beautiful story by a filmmaker who I am really excited about, even in terms of his future and what he’ll make next.”

Closing Reel to Reality Festival will be Echoes Beneath the Hill by Aime Octave Ishimwe, a film set in 1994 Rwanda. “The country is on the verge of the genocide and this story is told from the perspective of a 10-year-old child who has to realise just how much her identity means to the world. She really has to realise how that affects her everyday friendships with people that she plays with.”

Among the many other films that will be screened across the two cities are DEMM, Taxi Moto, Lil_ith, The Last Harvest, Spilled Milk, Perception, Indlela Yokubuya, We Must Begin Again and Dread.

“This year the festival has moved away from doing lots of panels and lots of Q&As and lots of talks. It is intentionally focusing on specific things: Retrospective, Script Studio and Q&As. It's important to respond to the needs of your audience and the industry. Festivals should interrogate if the things that they are doing every year are working,” Mashaba says.