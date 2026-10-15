Gig Guide: The weekend is for the 12th African Women Writers’ Symposium, Mimi Mtshali to perform Khaya Lami, ICA Live Art Festival returns, Our Origin Festival 2026 and Zoë Modiga returns with When The Rain Comes

If you are interested in African literature, social justice, democracy and cultural debate, then you need to attend the 12th African Women Writers’ Symposium at the Soweto Theatre, Soweto, Johannesburg on 17 and 18 October.

Attendees can look forward to Nadine Gordimer In Memoriam Lecture, literary masterclasses, panel discussions, poetry, music and talks on media and justice.

You can join the conversation online if you are unable to attend in person.

On Saturday, there will be workshops facilitated by Quaz Roodt, Lex LaFoy, Lesego Rampolokeng and Dr Refiloe Lepere. There will also be panel discussions by Prof Nedine Moonsamy titled “The work of Bessie Head” and a tribute to the recently departed Dr Leloba Molema (Botswana) Prof Alinah Segobye,(Botswana) Dr Frank Meintjies and Dr Danai Mupotsa (online contribution).

Author Sisonke Msimang, pictured, will give a keynote address under the theme “What does it mean to love South Africa?”

If you have children, you can bring them as there will be a children’s workshop and literary talk. There will be something for everyone, so if you love literature and have nothing planned for the weekend, perhaps you could add the 12th African Women Writers’ Symposium in your plans.