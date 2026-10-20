Miss South Africa 2026 finale tickets on sale as Ndlovu Youth Choir and JAZZWRLD join line-up

Tickets for the Miss South Africa finale are on sale before the pageant takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

Ticket prices range from R450 for silver, Gold at R600, VIP at R1 600 and VVIP at R2 000. Bookings can be made at Ticketpro.

This year's creative theme is From Imbokodo to Diamond, which, according to a media release, “celebrates South African women’s strength, resilience and leadership. It draws inspiration from Imbokodo as a symbol of women’s strength, service and contribution to society, and from the brilliance of the diamond”.

The evening will begin with the red carpet at 4pm, hosted by Kuhle Adams and Kat Sinivasan. The doors to the arena open at 7pm.