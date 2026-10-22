Gig Guide: Le Xhosa Nostra presents Umcimbi waseRhawutini, LEGO takes over Menlyn Park Shopping Centre and Artist Proof Studio pop-up in Sandton

If you feel like experiencing some culture or are unable to head home to the Eastern Cape in December for Umcimbi, a Nguni word that means an event, occasion, traditional ceremony or celebration, Le Xhosa Nostra has you covered.

It will be hosting the inaugural festival, Umcimbi waseRhawutini (a celebration in Johannesburg) at River Cabin in Fourways on December 5.

Founded by Buchule Jack Devero, the mission is to gather people for an unforgettable celebration.

“Umcimbi waseRhawutini sends one invitation to all of Mzansi. For one day, we are turning Gauteng into an Eastern Cape homestead. Everyone is invited, and everyone gets to experience the Xhosa X-factor,” says Jack Devero, the founder of Le Xhosa Nostra.

Guests can look forward to good music, good food and great fashion. They are encouraged to incorporate traditional attire and signature beadwork into their outfits.

Tickets are available at Howler.