Gig Guide: Le Xhosa Nostra presents Umcimbi waseRhawutini, LEGO takes over Menlyn Park Shopping Centre and Artist Proof Studio pop-up in Sandton

Le Xhosa Nostra presents Umcimbi waseRhawutini
If you feel like experiencing some culture or are unable to head home to the Eastern Cape in December for Umcimbi, a Nguni word that means an event, occasion, traditional ceremony or celebration, Le Xhosa Nostra has you covered.
It will be hosting the inaugural festival, Umcimbi waseRhawutini (a celebration in Johannesburg) at River Cabin in Fourways on December 5.
Founded by Buchule Jack Devero, the mission is to gather people for an unforgettable celebration.
“Umcimbi waseRhawutini sends one invitation to all of Mzansi. For one day, we are turning Gauteng into an Eastern Cape homestead. Everyone is invited, and everyone gets to experience the Xhosa X-factor,” says Jack Devero, the founder of Le Xhosa Nostra.
Guests can look forward to good music, good food and great fashion. They are encouraged to incorporate traditional attire and signature beadwork into their outfits.
Tickets are available at Howler.
Artist Proof Studio is holding a pop-up
Have a blank wall at home and need inspiration? Artist Proof Studio (APS) is inviting art lovers to explore original South African art at its pop-up gallery at The Art Quarter, The Michelangelo Towers in Sandton.
The pop-up, which runs from 24 October to 28 November, opens with Renewal: Blooming and Change of Season, an exhibition of hand-pulled prints exploring nature, transformation and new beginnings through landscapes, floral studies and portraits.
Visitors can also attend live printmaking demonstrations and take part in creative workshops in November, where they can experiment with printing on handmade paper to create personalised artworks, greeting cards, bookmarks and gift tags.
Those looking to start an art collection can visit The Blank Wall Clinic, where the APS team offers practical advice on choosing, sizing and framing artworks to suit different spaces and budgets. The programme also includes sessions introducing first-time buyers to collecting original art.
The initiative brings art closer to everyday life while supporting South African artists and printmaking.
LEGO takes over Menlyn Park Shopping Centre
LEGO enthusiasts, there is something fun to do with the family this weekend as Brickfair 2026 takes over Menlyn Park Shopping Centre on October 24 and 25.
Presented in partnership with Great Yellow Brick and Brickfair, the event will feature more than 240 tables of LEGO creations, from intricate cityscapes and engineering marvels to fantasy worlds and pop culture-inspired displays.
More than 130 exhibitors, including members of South African LEGO User Groups zaLUG and JoburgLUG, will showcase their building skills during the two-day exhibition.
Beyond the displays, children can enjoy free building activities, colouring-in stations and interactive play areas hosted by LEGO South Africa. Build competitions will also take place throughout the weekend, with the Brickfair Build Competition winners announced at Sunday’s prize-giving ceremony.
The exhibition will be held in the passageways surrounding the LEGO Certified Store.
Admission is free, making it an accessible family outing. A fun Saturday afternoon without breaking the bank.