Imran Hamdulay pieces together another family story

“The Heart is a Muscle explored some of these ideas through the experience of a father and now Pieces looks at them through the eyes of sons. I like that there’s almost a mirroring happening between the two films, even though they’re very different.”

This is the mindset he refers to as the realisation that has transformed the film from what it was years ago, needing to return to it as a different person and a different writer.

On casting, Hamdulay explains that Pieces is a story about a mother and her two sons, so getting that family right was important. They cast far and wide for the boys and found two immensely talented kids: Tazwell Sprogter and Asher Jacobs. “Having Kim Engelbrecht play their mother has been really special. She’s an incredible actor and brings so much warmth and depth to Salma. Then there’s Keenan Arrison, who I love working with, and Cedwyn Joel, who brings this wonderful quiet presence to the film. I feel very lucky to have them, alongside so many other brilliant South African actors.” The writer-director’s love for actors and the collaborative nature of making a film is one to behold.

“There’s something actors bring that you can’t manufacture or plan for. Watching them make that magic happen is still one of my favourite parts of making films.” This is especially echoed in his experience with working with young Sprogter and Jacobs and how people often talk about working with children as a challenge.