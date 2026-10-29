The tragedies that shaped Mugabe

Sally was having difficulties with her residency status in the UK. She had been moving between Sweden, where she was a nanny for the writer Per Wästberg’s children, and London, where she founded an adult education school for women. Sally had little regard for the British.

“I say, if ever Zimbabwe falls into our hands, I personally shall have the least to do with the British,’ she told a comrade. This was a few years before the Labour government refused to renew her work permit and so pro-vide her with a settled status.

Mugabe had sent telegrams to Harold Wilson’s government asking them to grant her the right to residence in Britain. Recalling the incident later, she said she was supported by friends until the Tories came to power and they, with no fuss, gave her a work permit.

Her problems with Wilson’s bureaucracy — additional evidence of her views that he was worse than his predecessor, the Conservative prime minister Alec Douglas-Home — poisoned a fractious relationship.

In June 1970, there was another bereavement, this time inside the prison walls. Leopold Takawira, Mugabe’s old friend from Kutama, fell into a diabetic coma in his cell and died at Harari Hospital. For months Takawira had been ill, complaining of weak joints, a dry mouth and throat. When he asked for medical attention, he was instead placed in solitary confinement. Takawira’s case had been taken up by other detainees, including Mugabe, who wrote supporting affidavits. Even though he had visibly lost about 14kg and showed the classic symptoms of a diabetic, the prison doctor said.

So shocking was the state of neglect that even his wife Sunny Ntombiyelanga, a trained nurse employed at Harari Hospital, didn’t know her husband had diabetes.

The authorities suspected that he was faking illness so that he could be admitted to the institution where Sunny worked. An inquest held into his death revealed an astounding level of neglect. When Dr John Forbes, the head of the diabetic clinic at Harari Hospital, gave evidence, he said that had the correct diagnosis of the deceased’s symptoms been made some 24 hours before, Takawira might have survived.

“What’s painful about it all is they refused him medication, they refused [him] access to a hospital,” Mugabe said in 2010, remembering his old comrade, the man whom, of all the Zanu nationalists, he perhaps knew the longest. He was the struggle’s first martyr, a status acknowledged right from the time of his burial, at which everyone agreed wakafira nyika — he died for the nation.

In the 1970s, a Takawira Day was inaugurated to commemorate his memory Mugabe declared that Takawira “had lived and finally died for the struggle, murdered by the imperialist apologists of Ian Smith”. It is significant that of all the nationalists who died during the struggle, the act of his memorialisation is almost without equal: at independence, one of the main arteries into the CBD of Harare (as Salisbury would become after independence) was renamed after him.