Dreamscapes of memory and self-discovery

The word Koba means to bend. In the spiritual context it denotes bending to the ground for meditation, wisdom and renewal. As a principle of Mantsoe’s dance-making and legacy training, it preserves traditional dance forms within the contemporary. It invites and challenges dancers to tap into their individual essence to explore the full potential of their physical and spiritual selves. For Mantsoe it is how he honours his roots. He dances for self-exploration and self-discovery. For healing, social commentary and storytelling. Working in the way of melding ritual with technique was sparked for Mantsoe when he performed in mentor, Afro-fusion pioneer, anthropologist and Moving Into Dance (MID) founder, Sylvia “Magogo” Glasser’s iconic dance work, Tranceformations. Tranceformations is inspired by San rock art and trance dancing and was created with the MID Company in 1991, which Mantsoe joined through its scholarship in 1990.

Mpheyane’s Dream/ Ipupo is the evolution of Mantsoe’s 1997 solo, Mpheyane, inspired by his grandmother’s storytelling sessions on summer evenings. The name “Mpheyane” is Sesotho or SePedi for “deceiver”. Mantsoe’s primary objective with the work is to preserve personal memories regarding the essence of Mpheyane the character.

“The aim is to conduct a comprehensive examination of this persona. To re-evaluate the character’s attributes by specifically analysing the mechanisms of their deceptive practices, the significance of their spiritual dimension, their capacity for situational control and the core factors contributing to their psychological instability,” Mantsoe says.

He creates a textured and warm dream world with a hanging installation and pockets of white clay on the floor. This helps set what would become Mpheyane’s internal journeying within the frame of the viewer’s imagination.

Mantsoe begins from the ground and he gets up in slow, graceful movements. The gestures that follow signal an opening up of self.

There are also movements filled with boikobo (humility). The Setswana phrase go ikoba means to humble oneself.