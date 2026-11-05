Nhoza finds hope and healing through ‘Umthandazo’
Nhoza has released a new track titled Umthandazo, a personal prayer that came during a very vulnerable time in her life.
“Umthandazo is not just a song, it’s a prayer. When I wrote that prayer in my most vulnerable moment, I knew something was about to change.
“I had hope that it would be a prayer that not only pulls me out of the dark but gives hope to many others too” she says.
The singer-songwriter describes her sound as traditional fusion, reflecting the musical influences that have shaped her journey.
Some of the sonic themes present in her music are African jazz, blues, funk and gospel.
Carrying a big voice herself, Nhoza is inspired by artists like Letta Mbulu, Busi Mhlongo and Etta James.
The single also introduces her forthcoming EP, Oluhambo (The Journey), which will be released digitally, on CD and vinyl.
Nhoza hopes to tour in 2027.
Umthandazo is available on all streaming platforms.
Hluma Film Fest brings African stories to Maritzburg
Hluma Film Festival, formally known as uMgungundlovu Film Festival, will be hosting two days of African storytelling, film screenings and industry conversations on 14 and 15 November in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal.
The eighth edition will be at the Voortrekker Museum and Bessie Head Library.
Attendees will enjoy 16 films and seven panel discussions under the theme Where Truth Is Planted, Our Lens Finds the Light.
Some of the films that will screened are Ikhaya Lami, directed by Ayanda Makhanya; Remember Their Names, directed by Sihle Hlophe; Echoes of the Cursed Son, directed by Sbongikuhle Kunene; Letter to Society, produced by O’larato Masalesa; and 6 Queens and 6 Kings, directed by Molatelo Bossman.
Some of the topics of discussion on the panels are Understanding Industry Funding and Support Opportunities; navigating available industry support, Creating Space: Women Film Festivals and the Power of Ownership; advancing women’s leadership, ownership and representation and The Pressure to Produce: Mental Health, Scarcity and Survival in Film Production; and addressing resource constraints, production pressures and mental well-being.
If you are in the red brick city, head to the Hluma Film Festival.
NCX showcases emerging artists in Tiriparwendo
Four emerging artists will showcase their work at Hub Gallery in Cape Town when the annual Nando’s Creative Exchange (NCX) exhibition, Tiriparwendo, opens on 12 November.
Running until 22 January 2027, the exhibition features Bekezela Mabena, Luxolo Theophilus Witvoet, Mpumelelo Samantha Maseko and Viola Greyling, whose work explores identity, memory, belonging and personal histories.
The artists are part of the NCX programme, launched in 2011 by Spier Arts Trust and sponsored by Nando’s. Through mentorship, professional development, material sponsorship and studio collaboration, the initiative supports artists in developing their practices and building sustainable careers.
“Presenting a body of work for public exhibition is a vital step in an artist’s professional practice”, says Mirna Wessels, the CEO of Spier Arts Trust.
“Through NCX, we see artists grow through exchange with peers and their mentors to not only refine their craft, but gain access to networks, validation and visibility that helps build sustainable careers”.
Visitors can expect a collection spanning printmaking, painting, mixed media and ceramics, reflecting the artists’ individual experiences and perspectives.
The public is invited to meet the artists at the exhibition opening on 12 November at 5.30pm.