Nhoza finds hope and healing through ‘Umthandazo’ Nhoza has released a new track titled Umthandazo, a personal prayer that came during a very vulnerable time in her life.

“Umthandazo is not just a song, it’s a prayer. When I wrote that prayer in my most vulnerable moment, I knew something was about to change.

“I had hope that it would be a prayer that not only pulls me out of the dark but gives hope to many others too” she says.

The singer-songwriter describes her sound as traditional fusion, reflecting the musical influences that have shaped her journey.

Some of the sonic themes present in her music are African jazz, blues, funk and gospel.

Carrying a big voice herself, Nhoza is inspired by artists like Letta Mbulu, Busi Mhlongo and Etta James.

The single also introduces her forthcoming EP, Oluhambo (The Journey), which will be released digitally, on CD and vinyl.

Nhoza hopes to tour in 2027.