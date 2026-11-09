A little champagne, friendly competition and festive cheer at Le Parc

As the festive season approaches, the search for ways to spend time with friends and family often leads us back to the familiar restaurant table, a few drinks and a long afternoon of conversation. But what if, this year, getting together meant doing something a little different?
Le Parc, the Parisian-inspired emporium by Tasha’s Group, has partnered with Moët & Chandon to introduce a boules experience that brings together a little friendly competition, good food and champagne.
Launched last Friday at the branch in Polofields, Midrand, the experience offers guests an hour on the boules court, where they can enjoy a game while sharing a basket of food and a bottle of bubbles.
“It really celebrates a little bit of friendly competition, a little bit of champagne, some really amazing food and friendship,” said Kyla Lambrecht, brand manager at Moët & Chandon, at the launch.
There are three baskets to choose from, depending on your taste. Le Classique caters to vegetarians, Le Chic offers a fish selection, while Le Grand Luxe is for those who prefer meat. Each basket comes with a selection of accompaniments, including cheese, macarons and other bites to enjoy alongside your champagne.
Prices range from R1 300 to R1 600, depending on the basket selected and whether guests opt for a bottle of alcoholic or non-alcoholic champagne.
It is an invitation to step away from the usual dinner reservation and make an afternoon of catching up with friends, perhaps with a little competitive spirit thrown into the mix.
With the festive season being as much about making memories as it is about celebrating, the boules experience offers another way to gather, eat, drink and enjoy each other's company without being confined to a restaurant table.