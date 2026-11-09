A little champagne, friendly competition and festive cheer at Le Parc

There are three baskets to choose from, depending on your taste. Le Classique caters to vegetarians, Le Chic offers a fish selection, while Le Grand Luxe is for those who prefer meat. Each basket comes with a selection of accompaniments, including cheese, macarons and other bites to enjoy alongside your champagne.

Prices range from R1 300 to R1 600, depending on the basket selected and whether guests opt for a bottle of alcoholic or non-alcoholic champagne.

It is an invitation to step away from the usual dinner reservation and make an afternoon of catching up with friends, perhaps with a little competitive spirit thrown into the mix.

With the festive season being as much about making memories as it is about celebrating, the boules experience offers another way to gather, eat, drink and enjoy each other's company without being confined to a restaurant table.