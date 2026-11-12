Celebrities bring the heat to the dinner table
South Africa’s first celebrity edition of Come Dine With Me South Africa is premiering this November.
It is the perfect show to learn some kitchen skills and get those recipes ready for ‘friendsgiving’ and Christmas dinners.
The premiere kicks off with Alphi Mkhwanazi, Jonathan Roxmouth, Karabo Ntshweng and Primo Baloyi, each hoping to impress their guests with an unforgettable evening. From theatrical menus and French-inspired themes to unexpected kitchen disasters, you can expect plenty of laughter, criticism and competitive dinner-table conversations.
The six-week competition kicks off on Wednesday 18 November at 8pm, with a special simulcast premiere across BBC Lifestyle, BBC Brit and BBC UKTV. Produced by Rapid Blue, the series sees celebrities compete for bragging rights and R10 000 for charity. Narrator Dave Lamb is providing his signature commentary.
Catch the premiere on DStv channels 174, 120 and 329, with subsequent episodes airing Wednesdays on BBC Lifestyle.
Tarryn Lamb explores matters of the heart in new single
There is new music from Award-winning singer-songwriter Tarryn Lamb. She released her latest single, Waar Lei Jou Hart, a feel-good offering inspired by the uncertainties of changing relationships.
“I wrote Waar Lei Jou Hart during a time when I found myself in an uncomfortable place in a relationship with someone I was once very close to,” Tarryn shares.
“I understand that relationships evolve and change and that sometimes people grow in different directions. But what I found myself wrestling with was the uncertainty of it all. Sometimes relationships change without a conversation, without an explanation or even a goodbye. And you’re left wondering whether you’re still building something together or whether you’re the only one holding on to what you thought you had”.
Recorded at The Hit Factory in Pretoria, the single brings together longtime friend and producer Murray Lubbe, Shan Reed and guitarist Juan (Floors) Oosthuizen. Beyond her solo career, Lamb balances her commitments to vocal group BlackByrd, a juggling act she says requires consistency.
Waar Lei Jou Hart is out now.
Make every coffee moment shine with Nespresso and Swarovski
Nespresso and Swarovski have joined forces for a limited-edition collection that brings together indulgence and a touch of extravagance. Perfect for the gifting alongside the Festive Crystal Spark Espresso and Double Espresso.
There is also plenty for those who love a beautiful gift, from Swarovski-inspired crystal ornaments and Advent calendars to a pink Pixie Lungo cup and a green stainless-steel travel mug embellished with crystals.
For the ultimate coffee lover, the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista makes a striking addition to the kitchen, bringing together thoughtful design and coffee-making versatility.
This collaboration has something for everyone. Some good coffee as a pick me up while you make a feast, iced coffee to cool down from the El Niño or you just love sparkles and crystals.
The collection is available online and at Nespresso boutiques for a limited time.