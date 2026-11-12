As South Africa’s Indian community celebrates Diwali with growing recognition from the Zulu monarchy and the country’s political leadership, a long-standing historical injustice remains unresolved.

More than a century and a half after the arrival of the first Indian indentured labourers in Natal, Durban has no prominent monument honouring the men, women and children whose sacrifices helped build modern KwaZulu-Natal.

The contradiction is particularly striking as the country marks the 166th anniversary of the arrival of the first indentured labourers aboard the SS Truro on 16 November 1860.

While Diwali has become an important celebration of South Africa’s cultural diversity, repeated promises to commemorate the contributions of the indentured community have yet to materialise.

For more than a decade, successive KwaZulu-Natal premiers and eThekwini mayors have pledged to erect a monument on Durban’s historic foreshore, where the first indentured labourers arrived. The project, reportedly allocated R10 million, with R5m spent, has been characterised by delays, unfulfilled commitments and postponed unveilings.

The descendants of more than 150 000 Indians who arrived under indenture between 1860 and 1911 continue to commemorate their ancestors without a fitting public landmark acknowledging their place in South African history.

Those ancestors crossed the Indian Ocean under a system established by British colonial authorities to supply labour to Natal. They endured exploitation, discrimination and hardship, yet their contributions helped transform the province’s agricultural, commercial and industrial landscape. Over successive generations, their descendants established themselves in business, politics, education, medicine, law, sport and culture, while also contributing to the struggle against apartheid.

Their history is inseparable from that of KwaZulu-Natal’s Zulu majority. For more than 160 years, the two communities have lived alongside one another, helping shape the province’s social and economic identity. This shared history has found expression in the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair.

This year’s celebrations received rare royal and presidential recognition, reflecting the festival’s growing significance beyond its religious origins. From the heartland of the Zulu Kingdom, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini hosted his first Bayede Diwali Festival at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola, bringing together members of the Zulu and Indian communities in a celebration of cultural cooperation and national unity.

The event continued a tradition established by his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who championed Diwali celebrations. Under his patronage, the festival became a platform for engagement between the Zulu Royal Household and the Indian community.

King Misuzulu called on both communities to deepen their relationship, emphasising that cultural diversity should be a source of strength rather than division.

Central to this relationship is Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, the adopted son of King Goodwill Zwelithini and half-brother of King Misuzulu. Through his leadership of the Sivananda World Peace Foundation, the Richards Bay businessman and philanthropist has helped forge closer ties between the monarchy and the Indian community, using religious and cultural celebrations as platforms for reconciliation and cooperation. Earlier this year, during International Day of Yoga celebrations in Durban, King Misuzulu appointed Ramlutchman as royal ambassador for social cohesion and economic development, recognising his efforts to strengthen relations between South Africa’s diverse communities.

At the Bayede Diwali Festival, Ramlutchman described the occasion as a historic moment for the province and the country. “When I refer to Isilo Samabandla Onke, I speak of a monarch whose leadership and vision transcend all boundaries,” he said, explaining that the phrase means “The King of All Nations” or “The King of All the People”.

“Let this gathering strengthen our collective resolve to advance unity in diversity and to work together for a prosperous and peaceful future for generations to come.”

Across Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria, thousands of lamps illuminated homes, temples and public spaces as South Africans of Indian origin observed Diwali.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended Diwali and Hindu New Year greetings to the Hindu community, describing the festival as an affirmation of faith, culture and diversity. He expressed the hope that the celebrations would encourage renewed commitment to compassion, mutual respect and recognition of the beliefs and traditions of others.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali greetings to India’s citizens and the global Indian diaspora, while India’s diplomatic mission in South Africa marked the occasion through messages and celebrations shared across social media platforms.

Yet the enthusiasm with which political and traditional leaders embrace the festival raises an uncomfortable question about the recognition of the community whose history is embedded in KwaZulu-Natal.

While the Zulu Royal Household has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening cultural ties, successive provincial and municipal administrations have failed to deliver the memorial that descendants of indentured labourers have sought for years.

The proposed monument is more than a symbolic gesture. It represents recognition of the suffering, resilience and achievements of a community whose labour and determination helped shape South Africa’s economic and political development.

For descendants of the indentured labourers, the absence of such a landmark leaves an important chapter of the country’s history inadequately acknowledged.

The growing embrace of Diwali by the Zulu monarchy and the South African state offers an opportunity to renew calls for that recognition.