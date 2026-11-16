Miss South Africa explains temporary crown after Tiyani Makamu’s win sparks backlash

The 2026 Miss South Africa finale took place this weekend, crowning Tiyani Makamu as the country’s newest queen. But while her victory was a moment of celebration, the crown placed on her head quickly became a talking point, with viewers questioning the pageant’s standards and expressing disappointment at what they felt was a downgrade.

The reaction prompted the Miss South Africa Organisation to issue a statement clarifying that the crown presented during the finale was not the official crown.

“Regarding the crown presented during the finale, we wish to clarify that it was a temporary ceremonial crown, while preparations for the official Miss South Africa crown are being finalised,” the organisation said.

“Our intention is to give South Africans an opportunity to participate in the journey towards unveiling the official crown. We believe this symbol of national pride should reflect the collective identity, aspirations and values of the people our reigning queen represents. By inviting public participation, we hope to foster a greater sense of inclusion and connection between Miss South Africa and the nation she serves.”

For those who have followed the pageant over the years, the crown presented at previous finales has become part of the Miss South Africa identity.

The Mowana Crown, designed by Nungu Diamonds, was the crown worn by previous winners, including 2025 queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni. Its absence during this year's finale, and the introduction of a temporary ceremonial crown, therefore did not go unnoticed.

Nungu Diamonds has since shed light on why the familiar crown was not presented to Makamu.

In a statement, the jewellery company confirmed that its sponsorship agreement with the Miss South Africa Organisation was not renewed for the 2026 pageant. The two parties entered negotiations in good faith but were ultimately unable to reach an agreement that suited both sides.

As a goodwill gesture, however, Nungu Diamonds allowed the organisation to use its signature Mowana Crown for the pageant, “on the clear understanding that sponsorship discussions would resume after the event”.