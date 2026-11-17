The show follows a group of single men and women as they go on several dates inside specially designed pods, where they can talk to potential partners without seeing them. They have only a matter of days to date multiple people through a wall and hopefully fall in love with one of them. The only way to make it through to the next round is to get engaged. Only then do the lovebirds finally meet face to face.

After that the couples that have made it through are taken to an exotic location where they can finally bond with their partners in person and meet all the other couples.

The potential for drama is rife right from the pods as love triangles and even squares inevitably develop and hopeful lovers deal with competition and rejection. This usually comes to a head once people meet the people they dated in the pods but didn’t choose to move forward with.

After the exotic getaway the newly engaged couples go back to the real world, get access to their phones for the first time since they entered the experiment and move into a flat. There they have to navigate living together, family expectations and wedding preparations before deciding whether to get married. It’s a dizzying process that takes place over fewer than 40 days, from entering the pods to arriving at the altar.

Since its debut in February 2020, the original American version of Love Is Blind has produced 11 seasons and spawned international editions in countries including Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK and the United Arab Emirates. South Africa now joins the growing list of countries putting the theory that love conquers appearances to the test.