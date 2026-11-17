In less than three weeks Netflix will drop the first handful of episodes for South Africa’s first edition of the wildly popular and unhinged dating show Love is Blind.
Based on the deceptively simple premise that real love can develop without any physical interaction, the show has become a global sensation since it first debuted in 2020.
Six episodes will premiere on 4 December, with two more being released on December 11 and the final episode arriving on December 18, just in time for the festive season.
Hosted by Dineo and Solo Langa, LIB: SA is produced by Cape Town production house afrOkaans, which is responsible for various shows, including several seasons of Survivor: South Africa.
The show follows a group of single men and women as they go on several dates inside specially designed pods, where they can talk to potential partners without seeing them. They have only a matter of days to date multiple people through a wall and hopefully fall in love with one of them. The only way to make it through to the next round is to get engaged. Only then do the lovebirds finally meet face to face.
After that the couples that have made it through are taken to an exotic location where they can finally bond with their partners in person and meet all the other couples.
The potential for drama is rife right from the pods as love triangles and even squares inevitably develop and hopeful lovers deal with competition and rejection. This usually comes to a head once people meet the people they dated in the pods but didn’t choose to move forward with.
After the exotic getaway the newly engaged couples go back to the real world, get access to their phones for the first time since they entered the experiment and move into a flat. There they have to navigate living together, family expectations and wedding preparations before deciding whether to get married. It’s a dizzying process that takes place over fewer than 40 days, from entering the pods to arriving at the altar.
Since its debut in February 2020, the original American version of Love Is Blind has produced 11 seasons and spawned international editions in countries including Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the UK and the United Arab Emirates. South Africa now joins the growing list of countries putting the theory that love conquers appearances to the test.
Meet the Singles
The first South African cast features 27 hopeful romantics, aged between 24 and 39, drawn from a wide range of professions. Among them are attorneys, entrepreneurs, DJs, medical professionals, property practitioners and even a data scientist. Whether any of them can find lasting love without the benefit of a first glance remains to be seen.
The women
- Nthabiseng Malebane, 29, attorney
- Mercia Christoffels, 39, corporate counter manager
- Faith Booysen, 28, entrepreneur and somatologist
- Nonhlanhla Pongwana, 26, English teacher and writer
- Lerato Dlamini, 27, DJ
- Phola Ngcai, 26, insights analyst
- Zuzi Ganda, 26, creative freelancer
- Jo Prins, 28, sports media personality and netball coach
- Nozi Mahlangu, 30, nurse and medical aesthetics business owner
- Felicia Ndlovu, 32, candidate property practitioner
- Annika Naresh Valjee, 30, locum GP and professional model
- Brucene Riet, 34, copywriter
- Lesedi Montjane, 32, operations officer
- Reba Masaulele, 28, data scientist
The men
- Gino Majake, 36, music producer and composer
- Neo Mokuene, 37, digital marketing consultant
- Kumkani Dlephu, 24, salesman
- Eduardo Cassonga, 29, DJ and nightclub manager
- Bafana Dhlamini, 29, mining entrepreneur
- Bukhosi Khoza, 31, fitness entrepreneur
- Lethabo Podile, 25, real estate agent
- Mojo Dibetso, 37, sales manager
- Rene Makhobotloane, 26, business development manager
- Thapelo Ramoshaba, 24, IT analyst, model and entrepreneur
- Sizwe Dingile, 33, beauty consultant
- Tloks Motseeng, 37, real estate agent and entrepreneur
- Thando Zwane, 33, self-employed in agriculture and construction