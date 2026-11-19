‘Creative Block’ brings artists into festive season
Add the Creative Block exhibition at GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha to your December plans.
Returning on 3 December, the annual exhibition brings together more than 140 artists from across Southern Africa, with this year’s showcase placing a welcome spotlight on the Eastern Cape’s creative community.
Eighteen artists living and working in the province will be part of the exhibition, sharing space with artists from elsewhere in the country.
Artists from the Eastern Cape who will be exhibiting are Robyn Munnick, Ayanda Mji, Bretten-Anne Moolman, Christo Booth, Dorothy Barnes and Simon Venter.
There will also be work by Johannesburg’s Bekezela Mabena, whose practice considers migration, identity and belonging, and Cape Town painter Debbie Field, who uses acrylic and encaustic wax to explore colour, light and the emotional textures of everyday life.
“We’re delighted to welcome Creative Block back to the GFI Art Gallery. It’s always special to give Eastern Cape artists this platform alongside talent from across the country, and we can’t wait to share the exhibition with our visitors,’ says GFI Art Gallery manager, Anna Stewart.
The exhibition runs from 3 December 2026 to 8 February 2027 at the GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha Central, Eastern Cape.
Bucie’s new song turns self-reflection into rhythm
Multi-platinum singer Bucie is set to release Waliwa Yimbeko on 19 November 2026.
“Waliwa Yimbeko is a very reflective song for me. It’s about self-actualisation, understanding your worth and taking your power back.
“I think we all experience moments where we have to find ourselves again, make peace with who we are and recognise the power we hold within ourselves. I hope people can connect with the song in their own way and find something of themselves in it,” Bucie says.
She is known to turn a house track into a beautiful well-written ballad that has longevity and depth.
In August, she had a one woman show, titled Faithful With Bucie. The performance sold out, bringing audiences closer to the music and personal stories behind the singer’s journey.
Bucie is preparing to take the show to KwaZulu-Natal, with a Durban performance scheduled for 16 December at the Olive Convention Centre.
It will be an opportunity for fans to experience the catalogue of a voice that has helped shape South Africa’s house music landscape, as well as the stories behind the music.
The Bhinca Nation has new music to get familiar with as Maskandi musician Falabo Khuzwayo, better known as Magic Fingers and Mfo ka Khuzwayo, releases his latest album, Izinyembezi Zenja.
The album arrives at a time when the musician is seeing growing interest in his music, both locally and beyond South Africa’s borders.
His digital audience has been steadily expanding, with Spotify streams increasing by 47.4% over the past year to reach 22 million.
His listenership has also grown to 2.5 million, a sign of the audience he continues to build around his sound.