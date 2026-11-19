Bucie’s new song turns self-reflection into rhythm Multi-platinum singer Bucie is set to release Waliwa Yimbeko on 19 November 2026.

“Waliwa Yimbeko is a very reflective song for me. It’s about self-actualisation, understanding your worth and taking your power back.

“I think we all experience moments where we have to find ourselves again, make peace with who we are and recognise the power we hold within ourselves. I hope people can connect with the song in their own way and find something of themselves in it,” Bucie says.

She is known to turn a house track into a beautiful well-written ballad that has longevity and depth.

In August, she had a one woman show, titled Faithful With Bucie. The performance sold out, bringing audiences closer to the music and personal stories behind the singer’s journey.

Bucie is preparing to take the show to KwaZulu-Natal, with a Durban performance scheduled for 16 December at the Olive Convention Centre.