After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived. The highly anticipated game was released globally on Thursday, 19 November.

The excitement surrounding its launch has been difficult to ignore, with fans across the world reportedly taking time off work just to experience the game as soon as it became available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The anticipation is reflected in the numbers. According to Forbes, GTA VI generated an estimated $1.5 billion (about R26bn) to $1.65bn in gross revenue from more than 17 million digital pre-orders before its release.

But beyond the global excitement, there is also something for South African music lovers to celebrate.

The game's Afro Bank FM, an in-game radio station dedicated to African sounds, brings together a selection of music spanning amapiano, African classics and 3-step. Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will host the station, with South African artists Robot Boii, Kamo Mphela and DJ Lag among the featured names.