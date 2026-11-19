After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived. The highly anticipated game was released globally on Thursday, 19 November.
The excitement surrounding its launch has been difficult to ignore, with fans across the world reportedly taking time off work just to experience the game as soon as it became available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The anticipation is reflected in the numbers. According to Forbes, GTA VI generated an estimated $1.5 billion (about R26bn) to $1.65bn in gross revenue from more than 17 million digital pre-orders before its release.
But beyond the global excitement, there is also something for South African music lovers to celebrate.
The game's Afro Bank FM, an in-game radio station dedicated to African sounds, brings together a selection of music spanning amapiano, African classics and 3-step. Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will host the station, with South African artists Robot Boii, Kamo Mphela and DJ Lag among the featured names.
For the three local acts, their inclusion is another opportunity to take South African music to an even wider international audience. Each has built a following through music that has travelled beyond the country's borders, making their appearance on one of the world's most anticipated video games a significant moment for the local music scene.
With GTA VI now out, South African sounds are finding their way into an entirely new kind of global playground.