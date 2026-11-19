Misty Green could just as easily be called Hollywood, I Love You, But You’re Bringing Me Down. The magic and the ugliness of Tinseltown sit side by side in the fourth film written and directed by Chris Rock.

The rich and famous walk the same streets on which many have no choice but to live outside in tents as obscene wealth uncomfortably mingles with extreme poverty.

It’s in this mix that we meet Misty Green (Rosalind Eleazar), an actress who once starred in a hit TV series and won an Emmy award. But that was many years ago. Now she’s struggling to find work and we quickly get the sense that despite being undeniably talented she’s burnt a lot of bridges through her own reckless behaviour.

Case in point, she’s been living in the fancy high-rise flat of a man who’s been dead for a year but now the deceased’s widow has come to boot her out of the property, giving her only one week to find a new place to stay.

To make matters worse, her schizophrenic brother Jordan (Daniel Kaluuya) has just been kicked out of a psychiatric hospital because Misty hasn’t paid his bills in months.

All this is happening as Misty desperately auditions for whatever roles she can get.

A glimmer of hope emerges when a director she once worked with moves into her complex. Jordan Green (Chris Rock) is in town to work on a planned remake of the musical drama Dreamgirls. He knows Misty is an undeniably talented singer and actress but he also knows from experience that she’s unreliable. Plus she’s too stubborn to even ask him to consider her.

I enjoyed Misty Green but it does have its problems. Full disclosure: Chris Rock is my favourite stand-up comedian of all time so I have a soft spot for his work. His best film remains Top Five, which made the best possible use of his comedic and arthouse sensibilities. All his films up to this point have been comedies but Misty Green leans far more into drama territory. It plays like an intimate character study of a complex person against the backdrop of a beautiful but unforgiving Los Angeles.

Eleazar’s performance is the film’s highlight. She’s captivating to watch from start to finish. In the moments when Misty has to raise her voice to get her point across and the moments when she has to lower it to almost a whisper to gain sympathy, Eleazar is convincing. She struts through the world with a determined air of confidence even as her face carries the world-weary hallmarks of a life of disappointment.

What makes Misty an interesting character is the tension between her formidable talent and her capacity for self-destruction. She has every reason to resent an industry that has discarded her but she’s also responsible for sabotaging many of the opportunities she’s been given. The two things can be true at once. Much of what makes her compelling is that she’s neither simply a victim of circumstance nor entirely the architect of her own misfortunes.

Ironically, Rock’s decision to cast himself was the biggest weakness of the film. His presence took me out of it, particularly during a scene in a diner where the filmmaker slips into lines that feel like he’s doing bits of his stand-up comedy. I couldn’t shake the feeling that the character would have been better served by an actor like Don Cheadle.

The writing doesn’t always help either. Jordan strains credulity with respect to how forgiving he is of Misty, no matter how often she lets him down. The film never convinces us why he continues to indulge her.

The film also suffers from a fair amount of heavy-handedness. There are clearly some hard truths about Hollywood Rock wants to explore but he sometimes seems determined to ram them home with the subtlety of early Spike Lee (think of the final scene in School Daze).

The homelessness problem in Los Angeles is a perfect example. It comes up at several points, most loudly in a scene where Rock's character directs an advert promoting tents as a versatile purchase equally suited to camping and living on the streets. The absurdity is obvious, as is the point Rock wants to make about a society in which homelessness has become so normalised that it can be incorporated into a sales pitch.

Perhaps the most heavy-handed example of all is that the film starts with a definition of “the bag” (slang for money, wealth or a significant prize or objective), priming us to expect a story in which people are all too willing to chase the bag at all costs. Indeed, we see this come to a head in the final act. It's an interesting development but one that feels somewhat overdetermined when the film has gone out of its way to announce its central theme.

I get the sense that Rock really wants to lean more into the type of indie dramas where we get to observe grounded characters in realistic settings just going about their lives. But if he’s going to do that, he’s going to need to resist his tendency to amplify the comedy and underline his themes, allowing character and meaning to unfold naturally and gradually.

The problem isn’t that his observations are wrong or even that the comedy is misplaced in principle. It’s that the film sometimes feels as though it’s interrupting its own character study to make sure we understand what it has to say.

But don’t get me wrong, Rock has a sharp observational eye for the absurdities of ordinary life. I’m thinking of the moment where, halfway through an audition, Misty is stopped by a white male casting agent who abruptly asks if she’s mixed race. Or the moment when the irate white woman threatening to kick Misty out of her flat recognises her from the TV show Red Eye and exclaims: “Oh my God! I remember you. You were the black one.”

These moments work because Rock doesn’t need to explain the absurdity to us. The situations speak for themselves and the comedy emerges organically from the characters and their circumstances. It’s the kind of observational humour that has made him such an exceptional stand-up comedian. I wish there were more moments in the film where he trusted it to do the work without additional emphasis.

The film works best when it embraces its indie sensibilities, allowing Eleazar to inhabit the world of the film without constantly drawing our attention to the larger social issues surrounding her.

Certain musical choices like the Eddie Hazel cover of California Dreamin’ add to the sense of glamorous despair at the heart of Misty Green, as do the shots of the city that highlight both the dizzying highs and the brutal lows of life in Los Angeles. There’s something affecting about watching this once-celebrated actress move through a city that promises everything while threatening to take away what little she has left.

The aspect of the film that seems to have provoked the most discussion, however, is how Rock has chosen to portray a black woman. A critic boldly remarked that the film “is proof that no matter how harsh the Hollywood system can be towards black women, Chris Rock will always find a way to be harsher”. Another critic went as far as to say that a black filmmaker like Rock should have known better than to make a film in which a black woman is put in such triggering circumstances.

Such reactions remind me of the discourse around Teyana Taylor’s role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another last year. While the desire for representations of black women in film to be treated with care is understandable, there is sometimes a sense that portraying a flawed black woman character will always be received negatively.

I suspect that the desire for positive representations of black women in film comes from wanting to counter a long history of negative representations laden with limiting tropes. The irony is that this instinct risks limiting the range of black women who can be represented in film in the opposite direction. In trying to move beyond a history of stereotypical portrayals, we risk demanding that black women on screen be admirable, morally upright or successful in ways that we rarely demand of male characters.

Opinions will vary but much of the criticism is hyperbole. Misty is a flawed and often frustrating character but she’s also captivating to watch throughout. And that's ultimately the strongest argument in favour of the film: black women should be allowed to be complicated, selfish, contradictory and even unlikeable without their existence as characters being treated as a failure of representation.