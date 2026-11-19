We often think of a calling as something frightening, perhaps because answering it can be life-altering. To heed a calling means accepting that some of the things we have come to know, the lives we have grown accustomed to and even the people we have held on to may have to be left behind.

It requires a certain kind of surrender: an ability to trust something within us, even when we cannot explain it and allow it to guide us into the unfamiliar.

Perhaps a calling is about finding the courage to move forward and the humility to accept that the life we are being led towards might look nothing like the one we had planned.

For Sanelisiwe Mthembu, a speech therapist, art has been a part of who she is. She has always acknowledged this part of herself and made room for it but, like many of us who have grown up in communities where success is often defined by the security of an office job and a monthly salary, she pursued a career in therapy.

In 2023, during her pregnancy, art began calling out to her in a way she could no longer ignore. While pregnancy is often spoken about as a beautiful and transformative experience, the physical and emotional toll it takes on women is not always given the attention it deserves. Creating art became a form of therapy, a way of processing an experience that can often be isolating.

“I started drawing heads. I would draw about 10 heads. I just started seeing visions. I saw myself painting a lot of drawings,” she says.

What began as a way of working through her pregnancy soon became something bigger. The visions continued and the desire to create became difficult to separate from the rest of her life. Last year Mthembu eventually made the decision to leave her job and commit herself to her art.

“I realised that I could not live without art anymore. When I was at work, I felt like I was blocked. I became very sick. Sometimes I felt like I was mentally ill. So I stopped being a speech therapist and focused completely on my art,” she says.

“I felt so guided,” she says. “At no point did I feel like what I was being called for would leave me lacking.”

Portrait requests would come in, allowing her to earn an income while putting money towards the supplies she needed to continue creating.