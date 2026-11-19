Marcus Harvey: ‘Son of Elvis’ Lawrence Ofentse Harvey Mashiloane, stage name Marcus Harvey, is no stranger to collaboration, having worked with the likes of A-Reece, Maglera Doe Boy, ZuluMecca and Tyson Sybateli.

Stemming from the dusty streets of Alexandra township in Johannesburg, Marcus Harvey is a sought-after vocal magician with his soulful Sepedi lyricism.

Compared to his previous projects, in this latest offering, the singer showcases his rapping abilities, including a Xitsonga song and international features showing range to his palette.

The 13-track album starts unassumingly with Rebecca’s Prayer but ends with banger in Medi Ba Baya — a potential crowd-pleaser at any hiphop festival.

In 2020, I am Marcus Harvey was the singer’s professional entry in the music scene and five-track EP, You Still Don’t Know Me, dropped the next year. One of my favourite albums of his, Now You Know Me, followed in 2024.

This body of work, highlights a man in search of his place in the music industry, celebrating his heritage and chronicles of township life. In this latest project, we see a son in search of his father, identity, love and party or two.

The title track, Who is Elvis?, is a song about his estranged father. It’s heartfelt and potentially triggering for those who grew up in fatherless homes. The chorus alludes to using substances as a self-soothing mechanism to escape pain and fill the void — activities some men resort to when faced with distressing emotions.

We hear a son in wonder of how his relationship with his father could have been if he were present. A longing for those daddy-and-son moments, irrespective of his parent’s relationship.

Pouring his heart, the Joburger sings: “I want to feel the love like being raised by both parents /I remember when he left my days had no balance /I was way too young to understand it /But now I am grown and I got way too many questions.”

Mmangwane, referring to a maternal aunty, with a misleading title as the song is about friendships turning sour, instead of an ode to a woman, as I initially expected. It subliminally suggests the desire of a boy venting to his father about friends who are jealous and sponging money. Instead, it’s a nephew relaying his frustrations and disappointments to his aunty, who seems to have an urge to intervene and defend him.

The line Ke mekgwa ya dikolobe (It’s pigs’ manners), referring to reckless and chaotic people, reminds us to assess the company we keep.

Mapula, Need You and Turtle Dove are songs about love and loyalty, focusing on not wanting to see his love interest struggle with anything.

Sadly, in the piano-led, Turtle Dove, featuring the BLK ODYSSY, I didn’t hear much of the American singer also known for his soulful vocals. Unlike rapper Mick Jenkins who jumps on 42 seconds into the song in Come To Me, his infectious flow and lyrical presence are immediately felt.