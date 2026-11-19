Perhaps we can put aside the fact that the Miss South Africa 2026 pageant was not particularly well organised. Let us look past the black cape and the crown that sparked outrage and focus instead on a dream that came true. Tiyani Makamu is the new Miss South Africa and her dream has finally become a reality.

It is easy for people to look past the person and exaggerate the unfortunate circumstances surrounding them. In this instance, the conversation around the pageant’s shortcomings has, at times, threatened to overshadow the young woman who walked away with the crown.

Makamu joins an alumni that includes Basetsana Kumalo, Peggy- Sue Khumalo, Bokang Tshabalala, Zozibini Tunzi and Shudufhadzo Musida. They have gone on to make their mark in boardrooms, academia and the media, while others have continued to excel in the pageant world.

The 27-year-old is from Bronkhorstspruit, of Pretoria that made headlines in October after an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to unchlorinated water.

Coming from towns like Bronkhorstspruit, which can sometimes feel forgotten, can make it difficult to imagine a life beyond one’s immediate surroundings. Yet Makamu, the eldest of three children, remained committed to her ambitions and to becoming bigger than the circumstances of the place she calls home.

The significance of carrying the Miss South Africa title For Makamu, becoming Miss South Africa means carrying a title that has lived in the imagination of South African women for generations. It is a responsibility she does not take lightly.

“I come into this role as a communications professional, an entrepreneur, a daughter of a small-business owner and a woman who has always believed that opportunity should translate into something tangible for the people around us.

“For the young women watching me, I hope my presence says that you do not have to shrink any part of yourself to belong here. You can be ambitious, commercially minded, socially conscious, deeply rooted in where you come from and still take up space on a national stage.”

Miss South Africa has evolved over the years. The competition is no longer solely about who fits the conventional expectations of beauty but increasingly about what the woman who wears the crown can contribute to society. “For generations, Miss South Africa has been more than a beauty pageant. It has been a platform celebrating the aspirations, achievements and potential of South African women,” says the Miss South Africa Organisation.

“Beauty, elegance, confidence and presence remain fundamental to the competition. However, we are equally resolute in our belief that the title must reflect the evolving aspirations and realities of South African society,” it adds.

This was a thread that ran through the 2026 class of contestants. These women carried aspirations and ambitions that extended beyond their physical appearances. Their mandates were clear: How do we contribute to moving South Africa forward?

“Beauty can be part of how a woman expresses herself but it does not diminish her intellect, her leadership, her commercial ambition or her ability to influence society,” Makamu says. “The women occupying spaces like Miss South Africa today are founders, professionals, advocates, creatives and leaders … That evolution… allows young women to see that femininity and substance are not opposing ideas. We should never have to choose between being seen and being taken seriously.”

Throughout her journey to the crown, one thing that stood out about Makamu was how openly she embraced being a proud Tsonga woman. She did not shy away from celebrating her identity, language and cultural heritage. It was beautiful to witness.

Her community also showed up for her in a way that reminded us that sometimes a dream belongs to more than just the person pursuing it.

I remember visiting the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in South Africa, where congregants had gathered to pray for her victory. The smiles on the young girls’ faces were a reminder that the dream would live well beyond Makamu’s reign.

For them, seeing someone who shares their cultural identity occupy such a national platform could make the possibilities of their own lives feel a little bigger.

Asked about the importance of representation and the impact she hopes to have, Makamu says she wants girls to see possibilities.

“Not only the possibility of becoming Miss South Africa but the possibility of entering any room she once thought was not built with her in mind. I want her to know that where she comes from does not have to limit the scale of what she imagines for herself. She can carry her language, her family, her culture and her community with her while pursuing the biggest version of her life.”

The mandate At the top of Makamu’s agenda, as she mentioned on stage, is entrepreneurship. She wants to provide entrepreneurs with the tools they need to build sustainable businesses and contribute meaningfully to the country’s economy.

“A major conversation for me is economic participation. Too many South Africans live in communities where poverty, unemployment and limited access to opportunity are everyday realities. My work is centred on asking how we help more people move from potential into meaningful participation in the economy.”

One of the ways she hopes to do this is through Hubsela, a free digital platform she founded to help entrepreneurs become business-ready, opportunity-ready and growth-ready.

“I also want us to talk about women’s economic agency and safety more holistically.

Safety is not only about physical protection. It is also about a woman being able to use her voice without fear of ridicule or suppression, to earn, to make choices for herself and to pursue opportunity with dignity.”

It has only been a couple of days since Makamu was crowned, so asking what she hopes her reign will look like might seem a little premature. But when something has been a dream for most of your life, surely you have imagined what it would mean to finally get there.

“I hope my reign leaves behind more than visibility. I want it to leave pathways. I want more entrepreneurs to have access to the knowledge, resources and opportunities they need to build resilient businesses. I want young women to see leadership expressed in a way that is ambitious, compassionate and commercially minded.

“And for the girl who has ever questioned whether there is room for someone like her in a space like this, I hope my presence answers that question before she ever has to ask it. There is room. My hope is that the next generation does not simply look at what I achieved and think: ‘She made it.’ I want them to think: ‘Because she was there, something became more possible for me”.