The OpenServe South African Social Media Awards (SASMAS) took place this past weekend at the Mosaiek Theatre in Fairlands, Johannesburg. What was meant to be a night of celebration turned into an unfortunate scene when social media influencer Cyan Boujee attacked podcaster Naquueda, pulling her by her wig to the ground. The altercation was captured by streamers, with the video circulating widely across social media.

The SASMAS released a statement condemning the incident, saying: “We condemn any act of verbal and physical abuse. Not at our events, and not anywhere else. There is no disagreement, no result and no award that makes putting hands on another person acceptable.”

The discourse continues on social media, with many weighing in on the conduct of those involved. However, amid the controversy, we cannot take away from the social media stars who walked away with awards for the incredible work they do.

The People’s Choice Award went to Zulu Boy, who also took home the Social Media Child Influencer of the Year award.

Ghost Hlubi won South African Social Media Dominance, while William Last KRM was named African Social Media Star of the Year.

Social Media Personality of the Year went to Anika Dambuza, while Mandisa Kheswa took home Vlogger of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners: