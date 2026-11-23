The OpenServe South African Social Media Awards (SASMAS) took place this past weekend at the Mosaiek Theatre in Fairlands, Johannesburg. What was meant to be a night of celebration turned into an unfortunate scene when social media influencer Cyan Boujee attacked podcaster Naquueda, pulling her by her wig to the ground. The altercation was captured by streamers, with the video circulating widely across social media.
The SASMAS released a statement condemning the incident, saying: “We condemn any act of verbal and physical abuse. Not at our events, and not anywhere else. There is no disagreement, no result and no award that makes putting hands on another person acceptable.”
The discourse continues on social media, with many weighing in on the conduct of those involved. However, amid the controversy, we cannot take away from the social media stars who walked away with awards for the incredible work they do.
The People’s Choice Award went to Zulu Boy, who also took home the Social Media Child Influencer of the Year award.
Ghost Hlubi won South African Social Media Dominance, while William Last KRM was named African Social Media Star of the Year.
Social Media Personality of the Year went to Anika Dambuza, while Mandisa Kheswa took home Vlogger of the Year.
Here is the full list of winners:
- Best Educational Content Creator: Jakuja Jesus Joy
- Social Media Photographer of the Year: K-Paparazzi
- Automotive Influencer of the Year: Bonabay Universe
- Best Social Media Use by a Radio Show: Gagasi 99.5FM – Breakfast With Felix Hlophe & Minnie Ntuli
- Best Social Media Use by a TV Show: e.tv – The Four of Us
- Travel / Leisure Influencer: Siphelele Sibiya
- Fitness Influencer of the Year: Tumi Millicent
- Best Social Media Brand Campaign: Achaar Yama Hurry Up
- Food Influencer of the Year: Grace Mushavhela
- Beauty Influencer of the Year: Naqueeda
- Fashion Influencer of the Year: Sanele Baloyi
- Social Media Game of the Year: Domingos
- Sports Influencer of the Year: PapaWawa
- Streamer of the Year: Sonwabile
- Podcast of the Year: Babu Dokotela
- Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year: Sino Ndofaya
- Popular SA Song on Social Media: Kharishma ft Angelo & Buddy Sax – Hotspot
- Best Social Media Dancer of the Year: Dancing With Busisiwe
- Kasi Content Creator: Shabba Wama 2K
- Popular Hashtag on Social Media: #LiemaPantsi
- Most Popular Content: Senzelwe Mtshali