Mixed-media artist and curator Tamlin Blake has been found dead at the age of 51 in an incident police are investigating as murder.

Blake was found dead at her home in Church Street, Riebeek West, on Sunday, 22 November 2026, after her husband, who was out of the country at the time, became concerned when he was unable to contact her.

According to The South African, a friend went to check on Blake and discovered her body in her art studio. Western Cape police responded at about 3.30pm and she was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

West Coast District police spokesperson Captain Tania Helfrich confirmed that Blake had sustained injuries to her head. Several of her personal belongings were allegedly stolen and her cellphone was traced to a farm near Riebeek West. Police reportedly recovered stolen belongings and bloodstained clothing and shoes.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder. According to media reports, the suspect had been released from prison on Wednesday, 18 November, four days before Blake’s death.

“The motive is unknown and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Western Cape police spokesperson Thembakazi Mpendukana told Smile FM.

Blake is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 18 and 20. The family have requested privacy.

Born in Johannesburg in 1974, Blake obtained a master’s degree in fine art from Stellenbosch University in 2001 and went on to exhibit extensively in South Africa and abroad.

An associated artist of Everard Read Gallery, she received a Brett Kebble Art Awards Merit Award in 2003 and exhibited at the South African Pavilion at the 2010 World Expo in Shanghai. Her large-scale tapestry Tied by Time was exhibited in Johannesburg in 2019, Dallas in 2023 and New Orleans in 2025.

Blake was particularly known for her experimentation with unconventional materials, developing specialised beadwork techniques and creating intricate tapestries woven from recycled, hand-spun newspaper.

Her work explored identity, belonging and “how stories weave themselves around us”, according to her website. Beyond her own artistic practice, Blake had worked with the Spier Arts Trust since 2015, serving as its chief curator and championing the development of South African artists.

She also collaborated with the Spier Artisan Studio and the Keiskamma Art Project.