Five years ago, Blxckie, whose real name is Sihle Sithole, released B4Now with the intro track Mama It’s Bad. A song that reflected the difficulty of chasing his dreams when nothing seemed to be going right. Instead, things were getting harder.

He was confessing to his mother and admitting that, despite his ambition and determination, things were not going as smoothly as he had hoped. The album strikes a contrast between the confidence of an artist who knows what he wants and the vulnerability of a young man who is figuring life out.

This November, Blxckie released Yena, a 16-track album ushered in by Mama, It’s All Good, an emotional counterpart to Mama It’s Bad.

Mama, It’s All Good sounds like a conversation in which he reassures his mother that he is finding his feet. It feels as though he is looking back at all his troubles and beginning to understand that everything he has endured was necessary.

Things are finally looking up, and he tells his mother that story through song. Blxckie says it will not be difficult for those who have followed him from the beginning to understand the nuances of this album. The stories continue but the sound has evolved.

“If you are a fan of Blxckie and you know what’s been going on or how things have been going since B4Now, and what type of stories are told back then, what you’re taking back from this album is that there’s been a lot of growth,” he says.

“This project is like a platform.

It’s like a pedestal that I’m putting myself on for the rest of what’s going to be happening in my career.”

It is perhaps this relationship between personal growth and artistic development that makes Yena an important body of work.

Rather than simply presenting a collection of songs, Blxckie is offering listeners a glimpse into the different stages of his life and the sounds that have accompanied him through them.

His versatility has become one of the characteristics that stand out when we speak about Blxckie as an artist. He has the ability to move between genres without it seeming as though he is trying too hard to chase trending sounds.

His catalogue has seen him move between rap, R&B, amapiano, Afrobeats and other sounds without appearing to be confined to a particular musical identity.

But this freedom has not necessarily come from a desire to be different or constantly reinvent himself. It has come from a better understanding of his own musical history.

Track 11 on Yena, Lonely, is a refreshing break in the album. Featuring L.A.X, it blends contemporary hip-hop and Afrobeats influences, creating a smooth, laid-back and melodic sound, carried by lyrics that explore the vulnerability that comes with wanting love, reassurance and emotional companionship.

The song, like many others on the album, is an example of Blxckie’s musicality and his ability to leave space for songs that keep his catalogue broad and timeless.

He collaborates with L.A.X, A-Reece and KindlyNash, to name a few, on this album. Each collaboration finds its place as though it has been years in the making.

He says he is not particularly intentional about collaborations. He simply makes music and leaves room for a voice that might be necessary to complete a track.

“I wouldn’t say I had set out to have them on the project, per se, but I would say during the time at which I was recording all these songs and doing the music — the intention was having an album out.

|Some of the songs required a different voice or felt like they were not done. I didn’t want to be the one to complete it. I wanted to hear a different side — let me see what someone else has to say on the joint,” he says.

The flow of the album also feels as though it is divided into chapters.

One thing that we have been missing with much of the new music released over the years is thoughtful song selection on albums. The stories are often sparse, and it can be difficult to return to an album after a few listens. Blxckie gets this right with Yena. The album feels as though it comes together long before it is complete.

“These songs are not super recent because when I do make albums and I do make projects, it’s just a compilation of stuff that I’ve been doing over the past few years. And when I’m compiling it, then I’m like, okay, cool, this would work in the story and this would work after this song. And it makes the job easier when it’s time to understand when it’s time to put the music together,” he says.

Blxckie hopes listeners will recognise the growth that has taken place since B4Now.

For those who have followed his career, this sophomore album offers a continuation of a story they have been part of. For newer listeners, it provides an introduction to an artist who is interested in more than being defined by his ability to rap.

He describes the album as a platform, almost a pedestal, on which he is placing himself for the next chapter of his career. “I feel like people did get that from it. The people are proud. They’re happy with the stuff that I’ve achieved or what I’ve spoken about or what I deem as success in this industry or personally.”