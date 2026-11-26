All Gabi Motuba wanted to do after releasing her 2024 album The Sabbath was take a sabbatical. The people tasked with selecting the Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for jazz this year had other ideas.

Having spent years developing a body of work that had taken so much out of her creatively, she found herself in the peculiar position of being rewarded for her efforts with the opportunity to do it all over again.

“I wish the SBYA Award could have happened prior to me dropping The Sabbath so that could be the work,” she tells me. “Because I’d been working on that for so long.”

When I suggest that it must feel like having just given birth to a child and immediately being asked to have another one, she doesn’t disagree.

“You are literally in the labouring, the birthing process, for at least three years to be able to have something solid, to be able to have something clear,” she says. “You drop it now, you think: ‘I’m gonna release something in the next six to eight months?’ Like, how does this happen?”

Of course, had she not released The Sabbath, she might not have received the award. Rather than rushing to put together another album, Motuba began contemplating what else she could do with the opportunity.

“What does this moment mean for me? What is it trying to get out of me? That doesn’t necessarily look like an album or an EP or something like that.” One of the things that making The Sabbath helped Motuba arrive at was a clearer understanding of why she became a musician.

She recalls a conversation with her mother, who reminded her that she loved music long before she even knew what the music industry was. There was a time, when a teenage Gabi Motuba was influenced by Rihanna and making pop music. Apparently, some people in Mamelodi have her mixtapes and demos from that era. “I’m just in love with this art form,” she says. “And there is nothing to it other than that.”

With that realisation has come what Motuba describes as an almost militant desire to protect the music she makes. “That’s really surprising for me because if you know me personally, I’m this very bubbly, shy person. But it’s like music gives me this authority to draw a thick line in the sand.” She recalls being invited to perform at a festival where, despite having communicated her technical requirements well in advance, she arrived to find that little consideration had been given to them.

“The stage was dirty. It was a mess. The people just did not honour the things that took so much time to put together,” she says. “I performed and I did my thing and afterwards, it just broke my heart, man.”

It also prompted her to speak up about something she feels is prevalent at music festivals, where local musicians are often not afforded the same level of consideration as their international counterparts. “An artist’s work is an artist’s labour. And regardless of the paycheque, there are conditions that are imperative to an artist being able to do the thing that you called them to do.”

On 27 March next year, Motuba intends to create those conditions herself with an ambitious production titled Sounds of a Black Girl Festival. She envisages bringing together a choir of between 40 and 60 singers, a string ensemble of between 12 and 15 musicians and her core jazz quintet.

“This is just how I honour the music. This is how I love the music. This is how I intended The Sabbath and all my other previous projects to be presented.”

It’s an extension of what she did at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda this year, where she performed with the Makhanda Kwantu Choir, who she intends to work with again in March. She is writing music for a Sounds of a Black Girl album that she hopes to release next year.

Motuba is putting tickets on sale on 27 November without announcing a venue. Her ambition is to perform for an audience of about 1 000 people but ultimately she wants the number of tickets sold to determine the venue.

Over the coming months she intends to keep people updated on how ticket sales are going and what that means for the scale of the production. “The venue is growing, the capacity is growing, the experience is becoming a little bit more elaborate,” she says of the kind of updates she hopes to be giving her audience.

There’s also some significance to the date she’s chosen. The concert falls on Holy Saturday, between Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Having grown up in the Methodist Church, Motuba has developed an interest in the writings of African American theologian James Cone and his interpretation of biblical texts within the context of the struggles for liberation of black people. It’s a discourse she hopes to continue exploring through the forthcoming concert.

What excites her most about the prospect of putting a show like this together is the idea of congregation. “That’s also what I’m very much looking forward to having, just plenty of people congregating in one sound.”

It’s quite an undertaking for an independent artist who has never been signed to a record label. When I ask her about the team she’s assembled, she says: “For independent artists, a team looks different. For us, a team looks more like community than it does employees.”

Motuba, who teaches vocal improvisation and performance at Wits University, is also hoping to use the festival as an opportunity to encourage young people to pursue careers in the arts. She plans to set aside R25 000 for an initiative she’s calling the Just Go For It bursary.

“I want young people to just go for it. There are more wins than losses in following your passion.”